Virginia baseball team opens fall practice after 2021 CWS run

The group of returning players exudes confidence after pushing UVa to Omaha last season for the first time since 2015.

“It’s also a monkey off our back,” Tappen said.

As for the pitching, O’Connor wishes he had more experience.

The team’s weekend rotation of Andrew Abbott, Mike Vasil and Griff McGarry turned into MLB Draft picks. Closer Stephen Schoch graduated, and reliever Zach Messinger was selected by the New York Yankees. Those five pitchers logged over 300 combined innings — more than half of the team’s total innings pitched — last season.

Junior Nate Savino, who spent time in the rotation last season, is joined by junior Matt Wyatt and senior Brandon Neeck. Both Neeck and Wyatt are inexperienced, but they performed well in the postseason and have filthy stuff. They figure to see time this season in some capacity, whether it’s as weekend starters or relievers.

Ortiz is another option at pitcher. Paul Kosanovich is back for a fifth season, and he’s shown the ability to contribute out of the bullpen.

Figuring out a potential rotation of pitchers is a focus for O’Connor’s group this fall. Another area of interest is the left side of the infield.