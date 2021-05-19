Virginia baseball team one series win away from .500 ACC record after 4-11 start

“I’m hoping there’s a lot more moments for us like that, high-emotion situations for anybody on this team,” senior pitcher Griff McGarry said. “I think we’ll have some down the road.”

Taking at least two games against Boston College this weekend would go a long way to securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Winning two games against the Eagles in a series that starts Thursday at 5:30 p.m. would give Virginia an 18-18 ACC record. A sweep would actually move the Cavaliers to 19-17 in the conference, giving them a winning ACC record despite their woeful start.

On paper, Boston College seems like a team UVa can sweep. The Eagles are 20-26 this season and just 9-21 in the ACC. The team’s ERA if 5.79 is the worst in the ACC. The Cavaliers saw first-hand against Wake Forest, however, that records can be deceiving. The Demon Deacons are 7-22 in the ACC, but UVa still needed ninth-inning runs to win the final two games of the series and earn a sweep.

“Really to do it, you feel like you’ve got to have a complete team,” head coach Brian O’Connor said of sweeping opponents. “I think we’re getting closer to that. That’s encouraging and makes me feel good about where we’re at, at the most important time of the year.”