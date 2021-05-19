Virginia baseball team one series win away from .500 ACC record after 4-11 start

Weeks ago, the Virginia baseball team set the goal of returning to .500 in ACC play after a 4-11 start through five weekends. Heading into the final three regular-season games, the Cavaliers can reach .500 with a series win against Boston College.
The Cavaliers reached this point with five series wins in their last six weekends, and a critical sweep against Wake Forest last week. Led by senior pitcher Andrew Abbott, UVa threw a combined no-hitter in Game 1 of the series before walk-off wins in Game 2 and 3.
“Honestly the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball,” senior Christian Hlinka, who delivered a walk-off double Sunday, said. “I’ll remember it forever.”
Virginia viewed its stretch run like postseason play, knowing it needed to pile wins together or it would miss the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive postseason. Embracing a win-now mentality has helped the Cavaliers thrive in pressure situations.
The Wahoos are 6-0 in games decided by one run since April 10. A few close victories have kept UVa in the postseason hunt and both Baseball America and D1Baseball.com project that the Cavaliers would make the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today, although Baseball America still lists Virginia as one of the last four teams in the field.
“I’m hoping there’s a lot more moments for us like that, high-emotion situations for anybody on this team,” senior pitcher Griff McGarry said. “I think we’ll have some down the road.”
Taking at least two games against Boston College this weekend would go a long way to securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Winning two games against the Eagles in a series that starts Thursday at 5:30 p.m. would give Virginia an 18-18 ACC record. A sweep would actually move the Cavaliers to 19-17 in the conference, giving them a winning ACC record despite their woeful start.
On paper, Boston College seems like a team UVa can sweep. The Eagles are 20-26 this season and just 9-21 in the ACC. The team’s ERA if 5.79 is the worst in the ACC. The Cavaliers saw first-hand against Wake Forest, however, that records can be deceiving. The Demon Deacons are 7-22 in the ACC, but UVa still needed ninth-inning runs to win the final two games of the series and earn a sweep.
“Really to do it, you feel like you’ve got to have a complete team,” head coach Brian O’Connor said of sweeping opponents. “I think we’re getting closer to that. That’s encouraging and makes me feel good about where we’re at, at the most important time of the year.”
The team’s pitching has been good all season, and it’s remained good during the team’s surge up the ACC standings. Virginia’s team ERA of 3.76 is second to only Florida State. Abbott has won ACC Pitcher of the Week honors in consecutive starts, and he leads the ACC with 115 strikeouts.
Sophomore Nate Savino also has taken a step forward, throwing consecutive quality Sunday starts. He picked up a win in the series finale against Virginia Tech and was strong in a no-decision against Wake Forest. He’s allowed just three runs in his last two starts.
Offensively, the team’s batting average is up to .255. While that’s still 12th in the ACC, it’s up from earlier in the season and only .004 away from being the ninth-best mark in the conference. The team has scored an astounding 35 runs in its last two ACC series openers, winning 18-1 and 17-0.
Everything seems to be clicking for the Wahoos.
Maintaining that momentum and winning the series against Boston College would significantly help the team’s NCAA Tournament prospects, especially when compared to other ACC foes. Miami sits at 17-15 in the league. North Carolina is 17-16, while Clemson and Virginia Tech are both 16-17.
The Hokies have followed a path nearly opposite of Virginia. After a fantastic start to ACC play, Virginia Tech is below .500 and just 2-10 in its last four ACC weekends.
If the Cavaliers can finish the season ahead of teams like UNC, Clemson or Virginia Tech in the conference standings, it gives them a leg up when being compared by the NCAA selection committee. Virginia boasts road series victories against Clemson and Virginia Tech, another possible advantage when the selection committee tries to differentiate ACC teams.
It’s been a grind for UVa to battle back near .500 in the ACC this spring. The Cavaliers dug themselves a significant hole early this season. Impressively, UVa has almost climbed out of the hole.
“It’s really just awesome to see how everybody has responded and everybody has gone about their business, doing their job and just really seeing how if everybody does the little things right it just makes the big things fall into place,” graduate student pitcher Stephen Schoch said.
There’s one weekend remaining in the regular season, and a series win could be enough to ensure UVa makes an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2017.