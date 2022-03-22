Virginia baseball team off to best start in program history after routing Towson

This one was over before the first inning finished.

Virginia sent 12 hitters to the plate in the home half of the frame and rattled off six runs to set the tone in its 15-3 rout of nonconference foe Towson on Tuesday at Disharoon Park to cap an unbeaten six-game homestand and improve to 20-1 overall to mark the best start to a campaign in the history of the Cavaliers.

Their previous best start was 19-1 in 2009 and 2011.

“Wow, to think about the greatest 21-game start in our program’s history, we’ve had some pretty good teams here,” Hoos skipper Brian O’Connor said. “I just go back to confidence is an amazing thing. And when you’re winning and guys are having success at a real high level, like with what [Jake] Gelof is doing, [Devin] Ortiz, [Alex] Tappen and a lot of guys — you got all these guys who are hitting over .275, .300, and hitting home runs — it’s contagious and you just have that feeling.”

UVa is a consensus top-10 team nationally across five polls and rated as high as No. 3 in the country by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The Hoos also entered Tuesday as one of only three one-loss teams in Division I along with Tennessee and Purdue.

This past Sunday after the Cavaliers swept Boston College, Tappen, a fifth-year senior, said they’ve carried momentum one day into the next and it’s easy to come to the ballpark ready to play.

“Winning is fun,” Tappen said. “Winning is the best part of the game and when you’re winning, there’s no reason to force any energy because it’s all natural with how everyone wants everyone to do well as a team, and there’s a collective unity on the team, so it’s awesome.”

O’Connor said he speaks often to his players about keeping the winning in perspective and how critical it is to maintain humility because the next game can always end a run of success.

Said Gelof on Tuesday: “Winning is not easy. You still got to score more runs than the other team and you can’t just win off of talent all the time.”

Against the Tigers (7-14), the onslaught began after three consecutive walks to Kyle Teel, Ortiz and Gelof. Tappen drove in Teel with a sacrifice fly to right before Chris Newell was plunked to load the bases again. Freshman Casey Saucke’s infield single extended his hitting streak to 19 straight games and scored Ortiz as well as Gelof, who came across on the throw trying to get Saucke at first. Then, Colin Tuft laced a single to right to score Newell. Leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall — in his second at-bat of the inning — followed Tuft with another single to right to plate a pair.

Tuft, who said being aggressive early in the count helped him against Towson, went 3-for-4 with three RBI and O’Ferrall was 3-for-4 with four RBI.

“It doesn’t always come as easy as it appears,” O’Connor said. “Even in that first inning, there were some bloop hits that dropped in for us and we scored six runs on three hits, but it was a result of our guys being patient at the plate and not swinging at things off the plate. And certainly, we kind of put it out of reach after two innings.”

Gelof, the slugging sophomore third baseman, belted his nation-leading 13th homer of the spring as part of a four-run second. The blast was a no-doubter over the left-field bleachers measured at an estimated 438 feet.

He was 2-for-3 with three runs scored while recording his 10th multi-hit performance this year.

The Cavaliers cracked the 10-run benchmark for the 15th time this season, and their 251 total runs scored across the 21 games they have played are the most in the country.

On the mound, six UVa pitchers combined for nine innings of three-run ball. Left-handed freshman starter Matthew Buchanan (2-0), who started for the first time in his career last week, followed up his strong initial outing with four scoreless frames, striking out four and yielding only two hits to pick up the victory.

Note: Saucke’s 19-game hitting streak is tied for the fourth longest at UVa since 2000. Dan Grovatt hit safely in 19 straight games in 2009. … Freshman utility man Ethan Anderson, whose started 13 games and appeared 17, is dealing with a thumb injury, according to O’Connor. Anderson hasn’t played since the second game of the Boston College series, but O’Connor said, “we look, hopefully, for him to be back this weekend.”

