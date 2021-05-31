Virginia baseball team makes NCAA Tournament, will play in Columbia Regional

The Virginia baseball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

For the first time since 2017, Brian O’Connor’s program made the field. The Cavaliers will travel to South Carolina for the Columbia Regional. UVa is the third seed within the region, joining No. 11 seed Old Dominion, South Carolina and Jacksonville.

Virginia begins Regional play Friday at noon on ESPN2 against South Carolina.

Interestingly, South Carolina was one of the predetermined host sites selected by the NCAA, and it will host the Regional despite Old Dominion being the seeded team.

The four teams will compete in a double-elimination format, with one team advancing out of the Regional and into the Super Regional. The winner of the Columbia Regional will face the winner of the Fort Worth Regional hosted by No. 6 TCU.

Old Dominion and UVa were scheduled to meet this spring, but rain postponed the April 14 meeting. The Monarchs (42-14, 22-10 C-USA) won the Conference USA title to earn an automatic berth into the field. They’ve been good all season, picking up marquee wins against Charlotte and East Carolina, among others.