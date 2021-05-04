Virginia baseball team lets five-run lead slip away in home loss to VCU

The Virginia baseball team was three outs away from entering a rare idle weekend with positive momentum. Instead, the Cavaliers threw away a 5-0 lead and suffered a 7-5 home midweek loss to VCU on Tuesday night.

“We win a couple of games, and we just can’t get an extended winning streak,” head coach Brian O’Connor said.

The Cavaliers, who won’t play this weekend as they take final exams, were three outs away from building off an impressive stretch of wins. Virginia (22-21, 13-17 ACC) has won four of its last five ACC weekend series, and the Cavaliers avenged a midweek loss to Liberty last week with an impressive 6-5 win after trailing 5-0.

It seemed like UVa was ready to avenge yet another midweek loss — VCU beat UVa 5-3 earlier this spring — but instead the Cavaliers were on the wrong side of a big midweek comeback.

“That proves that we should’ve learned something from that game,” O’Connor said of last week’s thrilling win. “Liberty had chances to put us away and didn’t and we hung around and won the game late, and that’s what VCU did to us today.”