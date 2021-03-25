Virginia baseball team hosts Miami as frustration grows over struggles

The Cavaliers have scored two or fewer runs in eight of their 20 games, including Wednesday’s effort. UVa’s offense is the most glaring issue this spring. The Cavaliers are the ACC’s worst team in statistical categories such as on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Occasionally, it’s the defense that makes miscues and puts the Cavaliers in tough positions. Fielding mistakes nearly cost the team in its Monday win over Pitt before the offense caught fire.

Across the board, Virginia needs better production.

There’s no new messaging coming from O’Connor or the coaches. UVa isn’t playing well, and it needs improved execution or it’ll spend another season watching the NCAA Tournament from home.

“There’s nothing you can say to all the sudden not have nine walks in the game,” O’Connor said. “Obviously you’d say, ‘Hey, we need to throw strikes.’ OK, I think any coach at any level would be able to say that. It’s execution. It’s actually going out and performing and doing it.”

The Cavaliers desperately need better play, and they’ll need senior pitcher Griff McGarry to improve this weekend.