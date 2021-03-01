Virginia baseball team hosts GW after competitive ACC opener

The Virginia baseball team returns home Tuesday following one of the team’s most competitive ACC openers in recent memory.

The Cavaliers fell twice to North Carolina over the weekend before picking up a Sunday win. All three games were decided by one run, with pitching and defense playing key roles in all three games.

“Three, one-run games, whew,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said Monday. “I tell you what, this conference is going to be a major challenge, which is again why the players and the coaches want to be in an elite league like this. Every day you’re going to be challenged to be at your best.”

UVa (4-3, 1-2 ACC) hopes to build on the positives from the weekend on Tuesday when it hosts George Washington at 3 p.m.

Despite dropping the UNC series, O’Connor liked what he saw from his team at times. He wants more consistency from the lineup, which scored just six runs over the weekend, but he knows the ACC will be a challenge all season.

“Candidly, sometimes when you go on the road in this league, sometimes getting out of the town with one win can be a successful weekend,” O’Connor said. “I’m not saying you settle for that at all. We’ve got to be better, and there are clearly areas we need to improve on quickly.”