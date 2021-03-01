Virginia baseball team hosts GW after competitive ACC opener

The Virginia baseball team returns home Tuesday following one of the team’s most competitive ACC openers in recent memory.
The Cavaliers fell twice to North Carolina over the weekend before picking up a Sunday win. All three games were decided by one run, with pitching and defense playing key roles in all three games.
“Three, one-run games, whew,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said Monday. “I tell you what, this conference is going to be a major challenge, which is again why the players and the coaches want to be in an elite league like this. Every day you’re going to be challenged to be at your best.”
UVa (4-3, 1-2 ACC) hopes to build on the positives from the weekend on Tuesday when it hosts George Washington at 3 p.m.
Despite dropping the UNC series, O’Connor liked what he saw from his team at times. He wants more consistency from the lineup, which scored just six runs over the weekend, but he knows the ACC will be a challenge all season.
“Candidly, sometimes when you go on the road in this league, sometimes getting out of the town with one win can be a successful weekend,” O’Connor said. “I’m not saying you settle for that at all. We’ve got to be better, and there are clearly areas we need to improve on quickly.”
Putting consistent at-bats together is a key for UVa moving forward. While UNC’s pitching was strong over the weekend, scoring two runs per game won’t lead to many wins, even with Virginia’s extraordinary rotation.
O’Connor mentioned getting center fielder Chris Newell back on track. The sophomore struggled against UConn and UNC, and he missed Sunday’s game against the Tar Heels due to a violation of team policy. O’Connor said it’s likely a one-game disciplinary measure, meaning he should be available Tuesday.
In addition to Newell, O’Connor mentioned seniors Alex Tappen and Devin Ortiz as hitters he wants to see generate more production. He believes they’ve had quality at-bats, but the results haven’t been there.
Every member of the trio mentioned by O’Connor is batting under .150 to start the season, and they’ve struck out 23 times in 70 at-bats.
It’s still early in the season, even with ACC play started. There’s time for the bats to heat up.
On the bright side, UVa’s pitching looks solid. The Cavaliers allowed just seven runs in the UNC series, and the starting pitchers were fantastic. Junior Mike Vasil went six shutout innings in the team’s 3-2 win on Sunday. Sixth-year senior Stephen Schoch shut the door in the win, securing the final four outs without allowing a base runner.
Seniors Andrew Abbott and Griff McGarry were good in Thursday and Saturday starts. Through seven games, the pitching seems like a strong point. Unfortunately for Virginia, UNC’s pitching was up to the task over the weekend as well.
“If you’re a baseball person, obviously a lot of people like the long ball, a lot of people like high-scoring games, but if you know the game of baseball, those were three really good games,” UNC head coach Scott Forbes said after the game. “Unbelievable pitching, really good defense, timely hitting. I’m glad we came out on top for two of three.”
Now, Virginia hosts George Washington this week. ACC play is a challenge that won’t let up this season, and the program plans to use the mid-week games as opportunities to secure nonconference wins while also improving prior to important ACC weekend action.
“I’ve just always felt that the game of baseball is meant to be played every day, just from honing your skills and your timing and things like that,” O’Connor said. “I do not like not playing somebody throughout the whole week.”
O’Connor expects top-tier pitching from George Washington, as Tuesday’s game represents the Colonials’ season opener.