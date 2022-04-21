Virginia baseball team hopes to take momentum from Georgetown win into UNC series

His peripheral vision was as strong as his keen sense for how to alter the game.

“We definitely needed to get the first guy on,” Virginia junior Chris Newell said, “and I saw it was there.”

Without turning his head, Newell must’ve flashed a quick glance toward third base as he approached the batter’s box to know he could jolt the Cavaliers’ offense in their 6-4 win over Georgetown on Wednesday. The left-handed hitting Newell, who has clubbed eight homers this spring, led off the eighth inning using one of his other standout attributes — his speed — by bunting his way on to begin the home half of the frame while the score was still knotted at 4-4.

Newell’s execution proved flawless, too, placing the ball in a spot that no third baseman would have thrown him out from.

Newell knew where the third baseman was when the first pitch of the inning was delivered and said he made the decision on his own to bunt for a hit. His forward-thinking tactic worked out and ultimately propelled the Cavaliers to score the go-ahead run along with an insurance run in a contest they never led until that eighth inning.

“It was a huge bunt. It ignited us,” UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said. “And in this game, there were a lot of balls we hit hard. Kyle Teel smoked two balls to right field. Jake Gelof darn near hit a ball out to center field. We hit some balls on the screws, but had nothing to show for it. They were just flyball outs in the scorebook, so sometimes you need to do things like lay down a bunt or hit-and-run, hit a ball through the infield, put the ball in play and make them handle it, and that’s what that eighth inning was.

“It was a pressure inning to where you get guys on and all of a sudden the pitcher starts to feel the pressure.”

The resilient victory Wednesday provided the Hoos a win when they were desperate for one. Their loss at VCU on Tuesday came on a 10th-inning walk-off homer by the Rams that sent UVa to its seventh loss in its previous eight games.

“The last couple of weeks haven’t been easy for us. We’ve been challenged as a team,” O’Connor said.

But knocking off the Hoyas — thanks to the rally Newell sparked and six scoreless, hitless innings from four UVa relievers which included five strikeouts over 1.2 innings from freshman Jay Woolfolk, who gave up the walk-off bomb less than 24 hours earlier in Richmond — has restored the belief the Cavaliers (28-10, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) have in themselves as they prepare to host North Carolina (23-14, 8-10 ACC) at Disharoon Park for a crucial Coastal Division series over the weekend.

Friday’s opener is set for 6 p.m. followed by Saturday’s 1 p.m. bout and Sunday’s 2 p.m. contest.

“You lose a couple of ball games and energy changes a little bit,” Newell said, “and people feel it, but it’s about how you respond and it’s important for us to know that we can’t get away from it and we have to keep going no matter what the result is.”

O’Connor said he was proud of the way Woolfolk bounced back.

The Cavaliers are going to have to count on Woolfolk, too, through the final month of the season and into the postseason. Reliever Matt Wyatt is out for at least another week, according to O’Connor, and the longtime UVa coach said two-way standout Devin Ortiz, who has started five times and worked in relief on four occasions this year, is currently unavailable as a pitcher. Those are two pitchers the team thought could help them this season.

“[Tuesday] night was a tough night for [Woolfolk],” O’Connor said, “when you give up the home run in your city where you’re from to end the game, so I was so proud to see how he responded. That shows somebody’s character that they can bounce back when yesterday didn’t go real well, and he pitched [Wednesday] as good as I’ve seen him pitch in our uniform, so that’s encouraging for our team and it shows what these guys are made of.”

Newell said he and his teammates must keep pushing ahead to carry momentum from Wednesday into the UNC series and beyond.

“You have to,” Newell said, “especially with the goals we have as a team here. We really want to pack this place for a regional and it’s going to take all of us in the remaining four weekends to go out with that edge and play hard and play focused to be able to do that.”

This week, Baseball America projected UVa as a regional host, but D1Baseball.com has the Hoos traveling to Georgia for regional action.

“I think it’d be a really special thing to do here,” Newell said, “and it’s one of the reasons why I decided to come here because I wanted to see this place filled like it was before. And we have the team do it, but we have to finish hard through these last four weekends and have the right mindset.”

UNC has dropped its last four ACC series.

