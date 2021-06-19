Virginia baseball team hopes final road trip of season is a lengthy one

The Virginia baseball team's resurgence in the second half of the season positioned it to make the NCAA Tournament. The sluggish start, however, ensured they’d compete on the road.
To make the College World Series, UVa needed to win a regional and super regional away from Charlottesville. The Cavaliers did that, winning two postseason series in Columbia, S.C., to punch their ticket to the College World Series.
They’re headed to Omaha, extending their streak of 14 consecutive games played away from home that dates back to their final ACC series at Boston College. That’s the longest active streak of any team in the CWS field.
“I feel like we’ve lived out of a suitcase the last four weeks,” head coach Brian O’Connor said.
Virginia hopes recent road success — they’re 10-4 away from Charlottesville since the start of the Boston College Series — may give them an edge entering Sunday’s game against Tennessee. First pitch against the Volunteers is set for 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local time in Omaha) on ESPN2. It’s the 13th time in 14 games that UVa will start a game at 3 p.m. or earlier.
“We’ve got a consistent routine, what time we get up in the morning, what time breakfast is, what time do we expect them in the rooms and they’ve been on that solid routine for about four weeks,” O’Connor said. “I believe in routines. I think it’s really, really important for high-level elite performance.”
O’Connor’s team will certainly need elite performance against a red-hot Tennessee squad. The Volunteers have won eight of their past nine games, including all five NCAA Tournament games.
Offensively, Tennessee is dangerous. The Vols average 7.1 runs per game, and they’ve scored at least nine runs in three of their five NCAA Tournament games.
Five Tennessee players have hit at least 10 home runs, and Jake Rucker is close behind with nine long balls. The Volunteers also boast an on-base percentage of .385, a top-50 mark nationally.
To counter an elite Tennessee offense, Virginia will start left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott. The senior’s ERA on the season sits at 3.04, and he’s been the team’s Friday night option all spring.
Abbott limited foes to three or fewer runs in 11 of his 16 starts, including four of his last six. He’s struck out a team-high 152 batters and issued just 30 walks in 100 2/3 innings. In his last eight starts, Abbott has struck out at least eight batters in all but one start. He tossed 7 1/3 innings of a combined no-hitter on May 14 against Wake Forest, striking out a career-high 16.
“We talk all year long as a staff of when do we want to be pitching our best?” pitching coach Drew Dickinson said. “Do we want to be pitching our best in the middle of February or do you want to pitch your best at the end of May and into June when the most important games in college baseball are?”
With its ace on the mound and a comfortable routine, Virginia feels confident.
At the same time, only O’Connor and a couple of his assistant coaches have competed or coached in Omaha. Playing on college baseball’s biggest stage brings nervousness and pressure into the equation that can’t be simulated.
A national championship is on the line in coming weeks, and the program hasn’t reached Omaha since winning it all in 2015. Shaking off nerves seems critical, especially Sunday.
O’Connor expects his team to be locked in Sunday, as he’s preached the importance of having fun throughout the trip and battling when on the field. Reaching the College World Series is an achievement, but the Cavaliers want to strive for more.
“Coach O’Connor started the week off by saying, ‘The objective was to get to Omaha and now that we’re here, the objective is to win,’ and so that’s what our motto has been this week,” Abbott said.
Virginia lost its opening game of the regional and super regional before rallying to advance to the College World Series. The Cavaliers were just the No. 3 seed in their regional. Prior to reaching the postseason, Virginia worked to become an NCAA Tournament bubble team after a 4-12 start in conference play.
This week’s underdog role comes with familiarity. While Virginia isn’t favored against Tennessee or to advance to the CWS final, they’ve defied expectations for much of the last two months.
The Cavaliers feel comfortable competing as an underdog away from their home ballpark, as they’ve done it numerous times since April 1. The road warriors hope their final trip of the season lasts through the end of the month.
“We have packed for two weeks, and our goal and plan is to stay there for two weeks,” Dickinson said.