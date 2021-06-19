Virginia baseball team hopes final road trip of season is a lengthy one

O’Connor’s team will certainly need elite performance against a red-hot Tennessee squad. The Volunteers have won eight of their past nine games, including all five NCAA Tournament games.

Offensively, Tennessee is dangerous. The Vols average 7.1 runs per game, and they’ve scored at least nine runs in three of their five NCAA Tournament games.

Five Tennessee players have hit at least 10 home runs, and Jake Rucker is close behind with nine long balls. The Volunteers also boast an on-base percentage of .385, a top-50 mark nationally.

To counter an elite Tennessee offense, Virginia will start left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott. The senior’s ERA on the season sits at 3.04, and he’s been the team’s Friday night option all spring.

Abbott limited foes to three or fewer runs in 11 of his 16 starts, including four of his last six. He’s struck out a team-high 152 batters and issued just 30 walks in 100 2/3 innings. In his last eight starts, Abbott has struck out at least eight batters in all but one start. He tossed 7 1/3 innings of a combined no-hitter on May 14 against Wake Forest, striking out a career-high 16.