Virginia baseball team holds off Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament opener

Freshman Jake Gelof delivered with a sacrifice fly to right field to put Virginia up 1-0 after two.

Fellow freshman Kyle Teel added to UVa’s lead in the third, launching a no-doubt home run over the right field fence. The home run was a two-run shot, giving UVa a 3-0 edge. It’s Teel’s eighth home run of the season and his third against the Hokies.

Teel kept his plate approach simple.

“I just tried to do what I always do and hit the ball hard,” Teel said, “and that’s what happened.”

As the offense put a few runs on the board, Messinger and the defense helped keep Virginia Tech’s bats silent. Messinger was in command for much of his start, and his defense made a handful of nice plays. The Gelof brothers, with Jake at first and Zack at third, were both steady in the infield and turned a couple potential hits into outs.

“There’s no question that he was the right guy to start today,” head coach Brian O’Connor said of Messinger. “He was in complete control of the game, made good pitches when we needed to and really got us off to a great start.”

Messinger went into the sixth inning unscathed.