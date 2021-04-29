Virginia baseball team gears up for critical weekend series against Virginia Tech

When Virginia returns to the diamond following the exam break, it has two ACC weekends left. Each series is winnable with matchups against Wake Forest and Boston College. Those two programs are an abysmal 12-35 in ACC play this season, and the teams have been swept six times in conference play.

“Having nine games left in this league is pretty significant,” O’Connor said. “In a normal year, that’s a third of the schedule. There’s still a lot of baseball left and we just need to control what we can control and see what happens, but obviously you want to get it back to .500.”

Returning to .500 in conference play would require UVa to go 7-2 in the final three weekends. Games against Wake Forest and Boston College are extremely winnable with the potential for a sweep. This weekend figures to be more of a fight, especially given the rivalry between the schools.

“This would be my first time playing Virginia Tech, and I’m really excited to see what it’s like playing Virginia’s rival school,” Teel said.

Teel’s first series against the Hokies comes at an important time. UVa’s postseason fate remains uncertain, but a strong finish over the final 10 games on the schedule could surge the Cavaliers into the NCAA field.

“The crazy thing about this is you can change your fortune in a hurry on one weekend,” O’Connor said. “If you have a really fantastic weekend, you can change your fortune and somebody else’s in a hurry.”

