Virginia baseball team falls to Duke in ACC Tournament semifinals

Duke's leadoff man put on a show Saturday, homering to left field again in the top of the third. He finished the game 4-for-5 and came up a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Crozet native Ethan Murray followed with a home run to center field, giving the Blue Devils a 3-0 lead.

Virginia senior Alex Tappen hit a solo home run to left to pull the Wahoos within two runs after three innings.

Tappen, who also started Friday and homered in the win over Notre Dame, gives UVa another solid veteran option at the plate heading into the NCAA Tournament. He’s taken advantage of recent playing time, and he figures to be in the mix for at-bats, especially against left-handed pitchers.

“No matter what the situation, what the opportunity is, we’re always ready to take advantage of that opportunity and to help execute for the team on the mound, in the batter’s box, whatever it is really,” Tappen said.

A Logan Michaels RBI single pulled the Cavaliers to within 3-2 after four frames. UVa wasn’t at its best at the plate, but the team did well in the early and middle innings to come back after a sluggish start.