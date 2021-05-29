Virginia baseball team falls to Duke in ACC Tournament semifinals

The Virginia baseball team’s ACC Tournament run is over.
The Cavaliers, one of the hottest teams in college baseball the past two months, ran into another surging squad Saturday in the ACC semifinals. No. 9 seed Duke used three solo home runs and a quality start from freshman left-hander Luke Fox to defeat No. 8 seed UVa 4-2 and extend its winning streak to 11 games.
“I thought we played really well this week,” UVa head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Just ran into a great starting pitcher and really, really hot team. What Duke has done down this stretch, as impressive as what we’ve done, it’s even more impressive what they’ve done.”
Duke’s win sends the Blue Devils (31-20, 16-17 ACC) to the ACC championship game for the first time in program history. The Blue Devils last won an ACC title in 1961, before the conference hosted a tournament.
“I told our guys after Wednesday’s win versus Florida State, ‘That kind of was mission accomplished with respect to building our resume for the NCAA Tournament, but since Wednesday, this has been about winning a championship and bringing hardware back to Durham,’” Duke head coach Chris Pollard said.
Duke senior Joey Loperfido started the game with a bang, leading off the top of the first with a home run to left field off UVa junior pitcher Mike Vasil. Loperfido may appear in the nightmares of UVa pitchers in the coming days.
Duke's leadoff man put on a show Saturday, homering to left field again in the top of the third. He finished the game 4-for-5 and came up a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Crozet native Ethan Murray followed with a home run to center field, giving the Blue Devils a 3-0 lead.
Virginia senior Alex Tappen hit a solo home run to left to pull the Wahoos within two runs after three innings.
Tappen, who also started Friday and homered in the win over Notre Dame, gives UVa another solid veteran option at the plate heading into the NCAA Tournament. He’s taken advantage of recent playing time, and he figures to be in the mix for at-bats, especially against left-handed pitchers.
“No matter what the situation, what the opportunity is, we’re always ready to take advantage of that opportunity and to help execute for the team on the mound, in the batter’s box, whatever it is really,” Tappen said.
A Logan Michaels RBI single pulled the Cavaliers to within 3-2 after four frames. UVa wasn’t at its best at the plate, but the team did well in the early and middle innings to come back after a sluggish start.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, an error by shortstop Nic Kent with two outs and a runner on third base helped Duke stretch the lead back to two runs in the top of the fifth. The play halted UVa’s momentum and gave Duke an insurance run.
While Duke led throughout, the Blue Devils had numerous chances to extend the lead significantly and couldn't capitalize. A potential blowout remained a nail biter because Duke recorded one hit in 17 chances with runners in scoring position.
Credit UVa’s bullpen for keeping the Blue Devils from scoring after Vasil, who struggled in his start, allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings. The bullpen wasn’t charged with allowing any runs as Brandon Neeck, Kyle Whitten and Nate Savino were effective.
UVa’s pitching performance was good enough to earn the win, but the Virginia offense couldn’t figure out Fox.
“He did a nice job keeping us off balance,” Tappen said. “At the end of the day,[we] just needed a little more execution.”
Duke’s freshman pitcher tossed seven innings, allowing just two runs on eight hits. Perhaps most impressively, he didn’t walk anyone. Fox also tallied seven strikeouts on the afternoon.
Relievers Jimmy Loper and Marcus Johnson retired the Cavaliers in order in the eighth and ninth innings to slam the door on any hope of a comeback.
“We just didn’t have guys rise up,” O’Connor said. “They did.”
Virginia’s week in Charlotte went well, even with the semifinal defeat. The Cavaliers defeated Virginia Tech and Notre Dame to move out of pool play. With the two wins, UVa (29-23, 18-18 ACC) seems well within the NCAA Tournament field after spending much of April and May on the bubble.