Virginia baseball team explodes for 14 runs in rout of VMI

The Cavaliers added two more runs in the third inning, both on VMI miscues. The Keydets walked redshirt senior catcher Logan Michaels on a wild pitch and senior Brendan Rivoli came home to score.

Michaels subsequently stole second, and the throw sailed into center field. Michaels made his way to third base, rounded the corner as VMI slowly tossed the ball back into the infield and safely slid into home plate.

Savino’s day ended after three frames. He gave up three runs, two of which were unearned. Savino struck out five and tossed 71 pitches, taking him out of the game earlier than hoped. Junior Blake Bales, who pitched a scoreless fourth inning and recorded three strikeouts, earned the win.

Seven relievers pitched after Savino, allowing just two runs over six innings. None of the seven players threw more than 26 pitches, keeping them fresh heading into an important upcoming series.

“That was the plan, to not extend anybody out of our bullpen,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “We have enough guys down there that we knew we could chop it up with an inning per guy.”