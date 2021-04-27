Virginia baseball team erases 5-0 deficit, earns dramatic 6-5 win over Liberty

Five Liberty runs in the second inning brought back memories of the Virginia baseball team’s 10-2 road loss to the Flames earlier this spring. In that March 24 contest, Liberty scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to an eight-run win.

On Tuesday in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers flipped the script.

Despite appearing overmatched through five innings, UVa scored runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to complete a come-from-behind 6-5 win over its in-state foe.

“It shows a lot of character,” freshman Kyle Teel said. “To not give up and to keep fighting is really awesome and something we need to continue to do.”

Given Virginia’s status on the NCAA Tournament bubble, the victory over a top-40 RPI team carries significant importance.

“They all matter, because when you win, you have a good, positive feeling about what’s going on,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “We’ve talked a lot about learning how to win and this is one of those games that we found a way at the end of the ballgame. You got to have a few of these during the season because they don’t all go as scripted.”