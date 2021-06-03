Virginia baseball team embracing the pressure of postseason in return to NCAA Tournament

Virginia players and coaches wanted late-season pressure when the season started.

Friday, the team starts NCAA Regional play for the first time since 2017. Everything rides on this weekend, which is exactly what the program wants.

“This is where winners emerge,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “If you win, your season continues on. If you don’t, it doesn’t.”

There’s pressure on every remaining team as the Cavaliers embark on the Columbia Regional. Play begins Friday at noon on ESPN2 against South Carolina, the host school and the second seed in the Regional.

Hoping to start the series off on a strong note, O’Connor’s club will use senior ace Andrew Abbott in the game against the Gamecocks. Abbott has been stellar of late, not allowing an earned run in any of his last four starts.

“You really find out what people are made of at this time of year, and I got no doubt that Andrew Abbott will be at his best,” O’Connor said.

Abbott will square off on the mound with South Carolina’s Brett Kerry. The do-it-all pitcher is tied for the team lead in saves with four, but he’s also shown the potential to be a dominant starter. The Gamecocks will hand him the ball to start against UVa.