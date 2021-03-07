Virginia baseball team edges Florida State to avoid sweep

The No. 16 Virginia baseball team held on for a 2-1 victory over Florida State on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Closer Stephen Schoch escaped two bases-loaded jams, one in the seventh and another in the eighth to preserve UVa's one-run lead. In the ninth, with the tying run on second base, Schoch induced the game-ending groundout to seal the win and his fourth save of the season.

The right-hander tossed the final 2.1 innings and struck five batters. The seven-out save for Schoch was the longest of his UVa career and the fourth time he’s recorded a save after recording four or more outs in the past two seasons.

Starting pitcher Mike Vasil was sharp for the Cavaliers, earning his ACC-best third win of the season. The right-hander struck nine batters and pitched into the seventh inning for his sixth-straight quality start dating back to last season.

After allowing a one-out single in the first inning, Vasil retired the next 14 batters before issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth. Vasil worked around two runners in the sixth and later exited with one out and a runner on in the seventh.

Coming into the game, Vasil had not allowed an earned run or issued a walk, the only pitcher in the NCAA to do so with 12 or more innings pitched.