Virginia baseball team edges Florida State to avoid sweep

The No. 16 Virginia baseball team held on for a 2-1 victory over Florida State on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Closer Stephen Schoch escaped two bases-loaded jams, one in the seventh and another in the eighth to preserve UVa's one-run lead. In the ninth, with the tying run on second base, Schoch induced the game-ending groundout to seal the win and his fourth save of the season.
The right-hander tossed the final 2.1 innings and struck five batters. The seven-out save for Schoch was the longest of his UVa career and the fourth time he’s recorded a save after recording four or more outs in the past two seasons.
Starting pitcher Mike Vasil was sharp for the Cavaliers, earning his ACC-best third win of the season. The right-hander struck nine batters and pitched into the seventh inning for his sixth-straight quality start dating back to last season.
After allowing a one-out single in the first inning, Vasil retired the next 14 batters before issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth. Vasil worked around two runners in the sixth and later exited with one out and a runner on in the seventh.
Coming into the game, Vasil had not allowed an earned run or issued a walk, the only pitcher in the NCAA to do so with 12 or more innings pitched.
Virginia (6-5, 2-4 ACC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of two-out RBI hits from Brendan Rivoli. The senior designated hitter drove in Nic Kent in the first inning with a double to left field and then brought Zack Gelof across home plate on a single to center in the third inning to score what proved to be the game-winning run.
The only Florida State run of the afternoon came on a bases-loaded walk by Blake Bales in the seventh. Schoch came in to face the next batter and ended the Seminole threat with the first of his five strikeouts. Between Vasil, Bales and Schoch, the Cavalier pitching staff struck out 15 batters and yielded only four hits.
The Cavaliers will return home this week to begin a season-long eight-game home stand. The home stand begins with a matchup with Richmond, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday and air on ACC Network Extra.