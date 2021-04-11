Virginia baseball team edges Clemson to earn second-straight ACC series victory

For the second straight weekend, the Virginia baseball team is returning to Charlottesville with an ACC series victory.

The Cavaliers took the lead in the seventh inning, then held on for a 6-5 win over Clemson on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

After winning two of three games at Georgia Tech last weekend, Virginia (16-15, 8-13 ACC) won the final two games against Clemson (15-13, 9-9 ACC) to claim its second-straight ACC series victory.

Trailing 4-3, Virginia rallied for three runs in the seventh inning, all with two outs. Senior Brendan Rivoli tied the game at 4-4 with an opposite field RBI single to left, then freshman Kyle Teel capped a big afternoon with a two-RBI single to left center to put the Cavaliers ahead for good. Teel went 2-for-4 on the day and drove in a season-high four runs.

Going into Sunday's game, Virginia was 0-14 when trailing after six innings.

Virginia closer Stephen Schoch came on with no outs in the eighth and allowed an inherited runner to score but stranded the tying runs in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth innings to earn his sixth save of the season.