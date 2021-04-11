Virginia baseball team edges Clemson to earn second-straight ACC series victory

For the second straight weekend, the Virginia baseball team is returning to Charlottesville with an ACC series victory.
The Cavaliers took the lead in the seventh inning, then held on for a 6-5 win over Clemson on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
After winning two of three games at Georgia Tech last weekend, Virginia (16-15, 8-13 ACC) won the final two games against Clemson (15-13, 9-9 ACC) to claim its second-straight ACC series victory.
Trailing 4-3, Virginia rallied for three runs in the seventh inning, all with two outs. Senior Brendan Rivoli tied the game at 4-4 with an opposite field RBI single to left, then freshman Kyle Teel capped a big afternoon with a two-RBI single to left center to put the Cavaliers ahead for good. Teel went 2-for-4 on the day and drove in a season-high four runs.
Going into Sunday's game, Virginia was 0-14 when trailing after six innings.
Virginia closer Stephen Schoch came on with no outs in the eighth and allowed an inherited runner to score but stranded the tying runs in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth innings to earn his sixth save of the season.
Teel wasn't the only Cavalier to have a strong day at the plate. The Virginia offense produced 12 hits and eight of the nine batters in the starting lineup had a hit.
Rivoli went 2-for-5 with an RBI, his team-best 11th multi-hit effort of the season. Devin Ortiz went 2-for-5 to extend his hit streak to 11 games. For the second-straight day, Zack Gelof had a two-hit performance and stole second base before scoring the game-tying run in the seventh on Rivoli’s opposite field single.
Junior Blake Bales was credited with his second win of the season. The reliever was not charged with a run in 2.2 innings and struck out three batters. The right-hander tossed 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball in the series and has yet to allow a run to score in 27 innings pitched this season.
The Cavaliers return home on Wednesday to host Old Dominion at 5 p.m.