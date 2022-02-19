Virginia baseball team earns second straight shutout win

Make it two straight shutouts for the Virginia pitching staff.

Four Cavaliers pitchers combined to keep Gardner-Webb off the scoreboard in a 7-0 win on Saturday in the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, N.C.. It is the first time Virginia (2-0) has started a season with consecutive shutouts since 2009 and only the second time in the history of the program.

The UVa pitching staff combined to strike out 14 batters and surrendered just three hits. The Cavaliers’ big day on the mound began with starting pitcher Nate Savino, who fanned five Runnin’ Bulldogs over his 3.1 innings of work.

Graduate student Devin Ortiz earned the win after striking out four of the six batters he faced over two innings of relief. The win for Ortiz was his first since April 30, 2019 at VCU.

Sophomore Jake Berry fanned four batters and allowed one hit over 2.2 innings. Freshman Jay Woolfolk made his collegiate debut and worked a perfect ninth inning to preserve the shutout.

Offensively, the Cavaliers scored five of their seven runs in the fifth inning. Three Gardner-Webb pitchers combined for four walks in the frame, including three with the bases loaded. Freshman Colin Tuft plated a runner on a fielder’s choice and Max Cotier capped the rally with a two-out RBI single up the middle that scored Jake Gelof.

Freshman Casey Saucke tacked on a pair of runs for the Wahoos with a two-run, opposite field homer in the seventh inning. Saucke went 3-for-4 with his first collegiate homer and two RBI in the game.

Virginia will wrap up play in the Jerry Bryson Classic on Sunday when it takes on NJIT. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. Lefty Brian Gursky will start on the mound for UVa. He will be opposed by fellow southpaw Aidan Kidd. The game will be joined in progress at noon on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and on WINA.com.