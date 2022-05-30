Virginia baseball team earns NCAA Tournament berth, will play in Greenville Regional

They’re headed to the home of, perhaps, college baseball’s hottest ballclub.

Virginia will play in the Greenville Regional at Clark LeClair Stadium on the campus of East Carolina as announced Monday during the NCAA selection show on ESPN2. The four-team pod includes host and No.-8 national seed ECU along with Coastal Carolina and Coppin State.

The Cavaliers (38-17) will open regional action on Friday against Coastal Carolina (36-18-1), which finished third in the Sun Belt Conference regular season this spring.

ECU (42-18) is slated to entertain Coppin State (24-28) the same day. The Pirates captured the American Athletic Conference crown on Sunday and go into the NCAA Tournament having won 18 straight contests.

UVa and ECU have fairly recent postseason history, too, having squared off against each other in the 2016 Charlottesville Regional. The two sides played that regular season and the year before also.

The winner of the Greenville Regional will face the winner of the Austin Regional in a Super Regional series from June 10-13. Squads in that four-team group are host and No. 9-national seed Texas as well as Air Force, Dallas Baptist and Louisiana Tech.

UVa enters the NCAA Tournament having dropped five of its last seven contests, including both of its games in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament last week in Charlotte, so the Hoos are seeking the fresh start in order to reignite the early-season success that propelled them to as highly ranked as No. 3 nationally during the first week of April when they were on the end of a torrid stretch.

It was in the first few months of the campaign that they rattled off 14 straight wins to start the year and 26 wins in their first 29 tries. Their most notable series victory came after that stretch, though, when later in April, UVa swept North Carolina, which subsequently went on to win 15 of its final 17 contests, including the ACC Tournament championship on Sunday, to catapult into a regional host position.

The top-four national seeds for the NCAA Tournament are No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Oregon State and No. 4 Virginia Tech. The next four seeds – in-line to host in the Super Regional round – are No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Miami, No. 7 Oklahoma State and ECU.

The Daily Progress will have more to come on this story later this afternoon.

