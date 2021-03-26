Virginia baseball team drops to 0-5 in ACC series openers with loss to Miami

Left-handed sophomore Nate Savino relieved McGarry in the third inning.

“Five walks is kind of my limit,” O’Connor said of pulling McGarry.

Savino cruised through the third and fifth innings and somehow escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth. A rare 5-2 double play helped Savino exit the fourth without allowing a run.

Finally, in the sixth inning, Miami put runs on the board.

Ten batters came to the plate as the Hurricanes (10-7, 6-6 ACC) ripped a home run off Savino and then beat up on reliever Zach Messinger. The junior right hander recorded just two outs, allowing two hits, two runs and walking two. He also fired a wild pitch. Two additional runs allowed with Messinger on the hill were charged to Savino, who left with a pair of runners on base.

Virginia answered with a wild sequence in the seventh inning. With two outs and the bases empty, freshman designated hitter Kyle Teel ripped a home run over the right field fence. Junior third baseman Zack Gelof came up next, and he blasted a ball into center field.