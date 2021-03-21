Virginia baseball team drops Sunday game to Pitt, losing fourth consecutive series

Unfortunately for UVa, the offense didn’t do enough to win Sunday.

Popa hurt the Wahoos again in the eighth inning, when he drove in his third run of the day with an RBI single up the middle. He went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a pair of runs scored. He was the only Pitt player with multiple hits. A sacrifice fly later in the frame gave the Panthers a 6-1 advantage.

UVa senior infielder Devin Ortiz ripped a line-drive home run to left field in the bottom half of the frame to cut the lead to 6-2. UVa stranded runners on first and third base to end the eighth inning.

O’Connor liked his team’s energy Sunday, but the execution lacked, especially at the plate.

“I think our enthusiasm is good, but enthusiasm can only take you so far,” O’Connor said.

Jordan McCrum, a senior pitcher, came into the game in the ninth for Pitt. He came in for Gilbertson, who tossed eight innings without allowing a walk. Gilbertson gave up the two runs and picked up his third win of the season with a stellar showing. McCrum, a Monmouth transfer, shut the door on UVa in the final inning.

Junior right-handed pitcher Mike Vasil, who left last Sunday’s game early with a back injury, will start for UVa on Monday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

“We’ve just got to be a whole lot better,” O’Connor said.

