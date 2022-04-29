Virginia baseball team drops series opener to Virginia Tech

Their visiting rival brought the pristine glovework they’ve played with all season.

On Friday evening, Virginia Tech used its sparkling defense and timely hitting to beat Virginia, 5-2, in the opener of a three-game series between the two Top 25 squads and Commonwealth Clash foes.

The No. 7 Hokies (30-9, 13-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored twice in the third and twice again in the sixth, with three of those four runs coming across the plate with two outs. The No. 11 Cavaliers (32-11, 13-9 ACC), though, couldn’t make the most of their many opportunities in large part because of the slick fielding Tech played with from start to finish. The Hokies came into Friday with the 10th best fielding percentage nationally.

UVa left seven men on base, and the long line of stranded runners began in the second inning.

With a packed Disharoon Park eager to cheer for their home Hoos, Cavaliers designated hitter Ethan Anderson nearly sent them into an early outburst. UVa had runners on first and second, and Anderson smacked a screaming line drive toward the right side, but leaping Hokies second baseman Eduardo Malinowski snagged the ball out of the air to rob Anderson of a run-scoring hit.

UVa’s Casey Saucke followed with a walk, but Max Cotier grounded out to end the frame — one that started with a perfectly executed relay by the Hokies to retire Cavaliers’ cleanup man Jake Gelof trying to stretch a double into a triple on a ball hit into the right-field corner.

An inning later, UVa left two more on base and in the fourth after Saucke singled home the Hoos’ first run of the game, a potentially more productive turn at bat was thwarted when Cotier’s low-line drive to the left side was snagged by diving Tech shortstop Tanner Schobel. Anderson was on third and started to run toward home off the bat of Cotier’s swing and was doubled off by Schobel.

UVa was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and 0-for-9 with two outs.

Hokies starter Griffin Green, who successfully navigated trouble during his outing, was regularly fist-bumping his teammates as he walked off the field between innings on his way back to the dugout.

Green (7-1) outdueled Cavaliers ace Nate Savino (4-4). Green threw seven innings of one-run ball while working around seven hits. Savino lasted 5.2 frames while striking out seven, but exited in the sixth with a runner on.

Normally dependable reliever Jay Woolfolk followed Savino, but the Hokies got to Woolfolk. Conor Hartigan, a James Madison transfer, greeted Woolfolk with a two-out RBI double into the gap before Lucas Donlon doubled Hartigan home to provide the Hokies a 4-1 advantage and simultaneously silencing the blue-and-orange faithful.

Tech took its initial edge on a solo homer by Carson DeMartini and later in the third inning, Jack Hurley’s two-out RBI single extended the lead.

Note: Game 2 will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. UVa will honor former star Ryan Zimmerman by retiring his number 11 in an on-field ceremony prior to first pitch. The Hoos will start left-hander Brian Gursky (6-0) against Hokies right-hander Drue Hackenberg (8-0).

