Virginia baseball team drops series opener to Pitt, falls below .500

The Virginia baseball team welcomed a few hundred fans into Disharoon Park on Saturday afternoon for its series opener against Pittsburgh. While the environment felt much livelier than some games earlier this spring, the result was all too familiar for the Cavaliers.

Brian O’Connor’s team suffered another hard-fought series-opening loss Saturday. The Cavaliers mustered just three hits and one run in their 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. Virginia (8-9, 2-8 ACC) fell to 0-4 in ACC series openers this spring, with three of those losses coming by two runs or fewer.

“It certainly gets frustrating,” O’Connor, UVa’s head coach, said. “When you’re a competitor, whether you’re a coach or a player, it’s frustrating to not find a way to win that first one.”

Pitt starting pitcher Mitch Myers tossed a complete game for the Panthers (10-4, 7-3 ACC), allowing just the three hits, a walk and a run. UVa struggled against the talented junior, who needed just 105 pitches to finish nine innings of work.

“It’s not too often in college baseball anymore that your see somebody through a complete game,” O’Connor said. “He was terrific. I tip my cap to him.”