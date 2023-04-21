The No. 8 Virginia baseball team surrendered six home runs to Notre Dame in its 10-7 loss to the Fighting Irish on Friday night in the series opener at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

After UVa (32-7, 12-7 ACC) scored its 59th first inning run when Jake Gelof plated Griff O’Ferrall on an RBI groundout, Notre Dame (21-15, 9-10 ACC) answered when Jack Penney led off the second inning with a solo homer to center that tied the game at 1-1.

The Cavaliers regained the lead in the top of the fourth with a four-run inning. Three-consecutive run-scoring hits, capped by a two-RBI double by O’Ferrall, his third hit in his first three at bats, gave UVa a 5-1 advantage.

The Fighting Irish scored the nine of the game’s next 11 runs and took the lead for good in the fifth thanks to a three-run stanza. Notre Dame freshman Estevan Moreno hit the first of his three home runs in the game to lead off the fifth. The Fighting Irish then scored the go-ahead run on a two-out RBI double by Vinny Martinez.

Notre Dame starting pitcher Aidan Tyrell retired the final seven batters he faced and was credited with his seventh win of the season after posting eight strikeouts in six innings of work.

The Cavaliers scored two runs in their final two turns at the plate. After a one out double, Casey Saucke eventually came around to a sacrifice fly by Anthony Stephan in the 8th. UVa pulled within three in the ninth on a two-out, solo home run by Ethan O’Donnell, but Notre Dame reliever Radek Birkholz struck the final batter of the game out to record a three-inning save.

O’Ferrall and O’Donnell, the top two batters in the UVa lineup, combined to go 6-for-9 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI. Casey Saucke also put forth a multi-hit performance, his third in the last five games, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

The UVa offense collected 10 hits, its fifth double-digit hit effort in the last six games. The loss marked the third time this season that the Wahoos have lost a game despite scoring seven or more runs.

The three-game series continues on Saturday with a 3 p.m. first pitch from Frank Eck Stadium. The Cavaliers will have right-hander Nick Parker (3-0) on the mound. He will be opposed by fellow righty Blake Hely (1-1).

Softball drops opener

One big inning was the difference on Friday as the Virginia softball team fell 5-3 to Louisville at Palmer Park. The Cardinals scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning en route to the victory.

All eight runs in the game were scored on home runs, with Louisville (30-14, 11-4 ACC) hitting a solo home run and a grand slam, while UVa (29-16, 8-11 ACC) hit a two-run home run and a solo shot.

Katie Goldberg’s home run was her third of the year, while Abby Weaver hit her fifth home run of the season.

Virginia and Louisville will continue the weekend series on Saturday night when the teams face off in game two of the series at 6 p.m.