Virginia baseball team drops series opener to Louisville

Louisville starter Jared Poland pitched seven innings of two-hit baseball and fanned eight Virginia batters to lead the Cardinals to a 4-1 win over the Cavaliers late Thursday night at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Poland, who was charged with one run, recorded his fifth win of the season and logged seven or more innings in an ACC game for the third time this season.

Poland's gem came after the game was delayed four hours and 48 minutes by inclement weather, then delayed another 53 minutes after the first eight outs of the game. The series opener finished at 12:31 a.m. on Friday morning.

The strong performance from Poland overshadowed a solid start by Virginia lefthander Brian Gursky, who fanned a career-high 11 batters in five innings. He came back out after the near-hour delay and pitched the next 3.1 innings. Gursky stranded 10 Louisville runners on the night, including five in scoring position, and became the first UVa pitcher to record double-digit strikeouts since Nate Savino fanned 11 earlier this season against Cornell.

But the run support was not there for Virginia (37-14, 16-12), which was limited to four hits, all singles.

Louisville (37-15-1, 17-10-1) got on the board early, scoring two runs in the first inning on back-to-back RBI hits from Dalton Rushing and Jack Payton. Gursky limited the damage to two runs by fanning the final two batters of the inning and stranding two Louisville runners.

After a lightning delay that halted play in the bottom of the second inning, Louisville’s Isaac Humphrey scored on a fielder’s choice by Ben Metzinger. The Cardinals then made it 4-0 in the fifth when Jack Payton came around to score on Humphrey’s sacrifice fly.

Virginia got its lone run of the game on a sacrifice fly from Alex Tappen in the sixth inning. Jimmy Sullivan, who made his first start of the season, scored after drawing a lead-off walk earlier in the frame. The RBI was Tappen's 67th of the season, tying him for the third most in a single season in UVa history.

But the Cavaliers' run production would end there. Cardinal closer Michael Prosecky came on for the final two innings to pick up his 10th save of the season.

Virginia will look to even the series on Friday afternoon. The Cavaliers will have lefty Nate Savino (4-5) on the mound and he will be opposed by fellow southpaw Carter Lohman (1-1). First pitch at Jim Patterson Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network.