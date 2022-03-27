Virginia baseball team drops series finale at Wake Forest

The Virginia baseball team saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end with an 8-1 loss to Wake Forest on Sunday in the final game of a three-game ACC series at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Demon Deacons (18-6, 4-5 ACC) limited the Cavaliers (22-2, 7-2 ACC) to a season-low four hits, their lowest run output since the 1-0 opening day win against Bellarmine.

Wake Forest starting pitcher Teddy McGraw pitched five innings and struck out six UVa batters to earn his second win of the season.

"Credit McGraw, their pitching was really, really good today," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "They executed really well and exposed us a little bit. They played a good ballgame.”

Starter Brandon Neeck took the loss for Virginia after allowing four hits and five runs while striking out four in 2.1 innings of work. Neeck also surrendered five walks.

"Too many free passes today," O'Connor said. "[Wake Forest is] a good team, they're going to capitalize on it and so we got to focus on getting back to what makes Virginia baseball successful and that's throwing strikes playing good defense."

Chris Newell provided the lone run of the day for the Cavaliers with a leadoff home run in the second inning. The homer was Newell's seventh of the season and 16th of his career. Virginia has now hit a home run in nine consecutive games.

Newell's home run came an inning after Wake Forest put two runs on the board in the opening stanza to take an early 2-0 lead. The Demon Deacons' first three hitters of the game reached base and two of them scored on a two-RBI single by Adam Cecere.

Virginia cut the lead in half on Newell's homer in the second inning, but that would be as close as the Cavaliers would get.

Wake Forest would add six more runs throughout the rest of the game, with four of them coming via home run. Brandon Tinsman hit a three-run blast in the third inning and Cecere hit a solo shot to the opposite field for the Demon Deacons.

Cecere finished 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBI to lead Wake Forest.

Despite Sunday's loss, Virginia left Winston-Salem with its first series win over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem since the 2013 season. The Demon Deacons had won each of the last two series in Winston-Salem (2014 and 2018).

“Overall, it was a successful series when you win a series on the road," O'Connor said. "That said, we got away from the things that have made us successful and that's throwing strikes and a good offensive approach."

Virginia will try to get back on track to on Tuesday when it begins a five-game homestand with a nonconference tilt against Richmond. First pitch at Disharoon Park is scheduled for 4 p.m.