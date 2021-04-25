Virginia baseball team drops series finale against Duke

The Cavaliers loaded the bases, and junior third baseman Zack Gelof cleared them with a hard-hit double into the right-center field gap. Gelof’s game-tying hit came with two outs. The rally pushed Duke starting pitcher Cooper Stinson out of the game after just 1 2/3 innings.

One-upping Crabtree, Duke catcher Michael Rothenberg ripped a ball over the right-center field fence for a solo home run in the top of the third. Rothenberg’s third home run of the series, which came off UVa sophomore starter Nate Savino, gave Duke a 4-3 lead.

Savino went five innings, allowing four runs and striking out two. He yielded six hits and a walk.

“My stuff runs down, so I just live low,” Savino said. “The stuff that hurts me, like today, everything I left middle or up, obviously they hit it out.”

Virginia’s Devin Ortiz led off the bottom of the fifth with a double. After a groundout to second base, Ortiz scored to tie the game at four when Rothenberg tried to throw him out at third base but threw the ball into left field. Ortiz, a senior first baseman, had a generous lead on third base, but Rothenberg’s throw was low and bounced into left field.

The game was tied 4-4 after five frames. That’s when Duke graduate student Peter Matt, a transfer from Penn, put on a show.