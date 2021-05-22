Virginia baseball team drops regular-season finale at Boston College

Unfortunately for the left-handed pitcher, a strong start turned sour in the third inning. Some command issues and three Boston College hits tied the game at 3-3 after three innings. Boston College’s top MLB prospects, juniors Sal Frelick and Cody Morissette, both delivered RBI in the frame.

Kent came through with his third RBI of the day in the fourth inning, launching a solo home run over the left-field fence. The blast put Virginia back on top 4-3 after four innings.

It all went downhill for UVa from there.

The Eagles delivered two runs in the fifth, chasing Savino from the game after 4 1/3 innings pitched. He gave up five earned runs.

Trailing only 5-4 after five frames, Virginia was well within striking distance. Boston College, however, did well to string hits together against Virginia’s usually reliable bullpen. The Eagles tallied two runs in the fifth, one run in the sixth and another two runs in the seventh inning.

Once again, Morissette and Frelick were the key issues for UVa. Morissette hit a two-run home run in the fifth before adding a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Frelick recorded one of the RBI in the seventh, being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The duo combined for four hits and six RBI on the day.