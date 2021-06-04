Virginia baseball team drops NCAA Tournament opener to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Andrew Abbott hadn’t allowed an earned run or extra-base hit since April 23.

South Carolina slugger Wes Clarke made sure to break that streak in Friday’s NCAA Regional opener.

Behind a 2-for-4 day from Clarke that included a rally-sparking double and a first-inning solo home run, South Carolina scrapped together four runs against UVa’s ace. Abbott hadn’t allowed an earned run in any of his last four starts. The four runs were just enough to take down Brian O’Connor’s club, as South Carolina opened the Columbia Regional with a 4-3 win over Virginia.

The loss breaks UVa’s streak of nine consecutive wins in NCAA Regional openers. The Cavaliers have never advanced to a Super Regional without winning the first two games of a Regional.

UVa will face the loser of No. 11 seed Old Dominion and Jacksonville on Saturday at noon.

Clarke’s NCAA-leading 23rd home run, which came in the bottom of the first with two outs, wasn’t barreled up perfectly, but the powerful hitter got enough to lift the ball over the right-field wall to give South Carolina an early 1-0 lead.

Virginia answered in the third with a pair of home runs of its own. The long balls game from two bats in the same family.