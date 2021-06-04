Virginia baseball team drops NCAA Tournament opener to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Andrew Abbott hadn’t allowed an earned run or extra-base hit since April 23.
South Carolina slugger Wes Clarke made sure to break that streak in Friday’s NCAA Regional opener.
Behind a 2-for-4 day from Clarke that included a rally-sparking double and a first-inning solo home run, South Carolina scrapped together four runs against UVa’s ace. Abbott hadn’t allowed an earned run in any of his last four starts. The four runs were just enough to take down Brian O’Connor’s club, as South Carolina opened the Columbia Regional with a 4-3 win over Virginia.
The loss breaks UVa’s streak of nine consecutive wins in NCAA Regional openers. The Cavaliers have never advanced to a Super Regional without winning the first two games of a Regional.
UVa will face the loser of No. 11 seed Old Dominion and Jacksonville on Saturday at noon.
Clarke’s NCAA-leading 23rd home run, which came in the bottom of the first with two outs, wasn’t barreled up perfectly, but the powerful hitter got enough to lift the ball over the right-field wall to give South Carolina an early 1-0 lead.
Virginia answered in the third with a pair of home runs of its own. The long balls game from two bats in the same family.
Freshman Jake Gelof ripped a ball over the left-field wall to knot the score at 1-1. It was the team’s first of two home runs off junior Brett Kerry, who had only allowed four home runs in 52 innings this spring prior to Friday’s game.
Two batters later, junior Zack Gelof deposited a ball over the right-field wall to give the Wahoos a 2-1 edge. It’s the second time in the past three games that both Gelof brothers homered in the same game.
Kerry left the game in the third inning after a quick visit on the mound from a trainer. He threw just 50 pitches and allowed a pair of earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.
UVa added a third run in the fourth on an infield single from Zack Gelof, which scored Jake Gelof who had walked earlier in the frame.
The Gamecocks finally strung together a rally in the sixth inning. George Callil drew a leadoff walk, but Abbott retired the next two batters.
That brought Clarke back up the plate. He won the first battle with Abbott, hitting a home run. Abbott won at-bat No. 2, striking Clarke out looking. In the third matchup between the elite college players, Clarke emerged victorious.
The powerful right-handed hitter smacked a ball into the left-center field gap for a ground-rule double. The Gamecocks were a tad unlucky that the ball bounced over the wall, as Callil would’ve scored easily had it stayed in the park.
Abbott stayed in the game for the next batter, left-handed hitter Josiah Sightler. Again, the Gamecocks recorded an extra-base knock. A two-RBI double to right field plated two to tie the game.
O’Connor had seen enough, bringing senior Kyle Whitten in from the bullpen. He struggled.
Colin Burgess singled through the left side after Whitten issued a walk, and South Carolina took a 4-3 lead with runners on the corners and two outs.
Zach Messinger came in to record the final out of the frame, keeping UVa within 4-3, but the damage was done.
The Gamecocks took the lead, and the crowd of 5,444 grew increasingly confident. Virginia recorded just one hit in the final three innings, as South Carolina’s Daniel Lloyd was phenomenal.
He struck out the side in the top of the ninth to hand UVa a defeat and force the Cavaliers into an elimination game Saturday.