Virginia baseball team drops hard-fought game to UConn

UConn loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, and the Wahoos gave away runs. Junior Zach Messinger and freshman Luke Schauer combined to walk two batters and hit another with the bases loaded, giving UConn three easy runs. The Huskies added another run on a single to complete a four-run frame. Messinger was charged with all four runs.

“Every time we got on the scoreboard, we took the lead in the fifth, we gave it right back to them,” O’Connor said.

On the day, UVa walked 11 batters and hit a pair of Huskies.

“It’s very, very rare that you will win a game doing that,” O’Connor said.

The Huskies pushed across another run in the top of the seventh for a 7-3 lead, but the Cavaliers didn’t quit. UVa scored four times in the seventh to tie the game, and it scored two runs from UConn miscues. A wild pitch and passed ball helped knot the score at seven.

Even with momentum seemingly shifted toward Virginia, UConn kept putting pressure on UVa’s defense. The Huskies strung together three hits, two walks and two runs off senior setup man Kyle Whitten to take a 9-7 lead.