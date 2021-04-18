Virginia baseball team drops finale against Louisville, loses weekend series

A dramatic comeback Friday night earned the Virginia baseball team its first ACC series-opening win of the spring. The Cavaliers couldn’t parlay the extra-inning victory into a series win over No. 7 Louisville, though, dropping Saturday’s contest and faltering in the middle innings Sunday to lose the rubber match.

The Cavaliers had won their previous two ACC weekend series, but fell short against one of the top ACC teams this weekend.

“We just need to be better, and we’re gonna have to make up for it here shortly in the ACC,” junior third baseman Zack Gelof said.

No. 7 Louisville defeated UVa 8-2 on Sunday, pushing five runs across in the fifth inning to turn a competitive game into a dominant victory. After a strong first few innings, the Cavaliers (17-17, 9-15 ACC) struggled on the mound and failed to consistently string at-bats together in the middle innings.

After both teams went scoreless in the first three frames, Louisville put together a quick, two-out rally in the top of the fourth. UVa starter Nate Savino walked sophomore Alex Binelas on five pitches, and junior Lucas Dunn wasted no time driving Binelas home.