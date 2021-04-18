Virginia baseball team drops finale against Louisville, loses weekend series

A dramatic comeback Friday night earned the Virginia baseball team its first ACC series-opening win of the spring. The Cavaliers couldn’t parlay the extra-inning victory into a series win over No. 7 Louisville, though, dropping Saturday’s contest and faltering in the middle innings Sunday to lose the rubber match.
The Cavaliers had won their previous two ACC weekend series, but fell short against one of the top ACC teams this weekend.
“We just need to be better, and we’re gonna have to make up for it here shortly in the ACC,” junior third baseman Zack Gelof said.
No. 7 Louisville defeated UVa 8-2 on Sunday, pushing five runs across in the fifth inning to turn a competitive game into a dominant victory. After a strong first few innings, the Cavaliers (17-17, 9-15 ACC) struggled on the mound and failed to consistently string at-bats together in the middle innings.
After both teams went scoreless in the first three frames, Louisville put together a quick, two-out rally in the top of the fourth. UVa starter Nate Savino walked sophomore Alex Binelas on five pitches, and junior Lucas Dunn wasted no time driving Binelas home.
Dunn launched a 1-0 pitch to left field and the ball caromed off the left-field wall toward left-center field. Senior left fielder Brendan Rivoli wasn’t able to grab the ball as it bounced off the wall, and sophomore center fielder Chris Newell had to come over to make the play. With Binelas running on contact, he scored without a throw to the plate the RBI double, giving Louisville the 1-0 lead.
The wheels fell off for Virginia in the top of the fifth.
Louisville scored five runs in the frame, taking advantage of three hits and a pair of Virginia errors. Savino, a sophomore who moved into the weekend rotation last weekend, hit the leadoff batter before allowing a deep single to left field. Rivoli’s throw into second base bounced away from sophomore second baseman Max Cotier. The poor throw allowed a run to score.
“A significant mistake,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “That’s not talent. That’s not skill. That’s toughness, and we just didn’t make the play, but to their credit, they did a nice job of capitalizing.”
After a groundout, O’Connor brought Blake Bales into the game despite Savino only throwing 57 pitches. Bales, a senior reliever, hadn’t allowed a run in 29 1/3 innings this spring. O’Connor called on the big right-hander, hopeful he could keep the deficit at 2-0.
Unfortunately for Bales, the scoreless streak ended Sunday.
After inducing a pop out, he allowed a two-run home run to right field from junior outfielder Trey Leonard. Bales then allowed a walk and an RBI double to Binelas, who advanced to third on a throw home.
It seemed like the inning would end on a groundout to third base, but Gelof fired the ball high and wide of first base. The throwing error scored an unearned run. A strikeout finally ended the top of the frame, but not before the Cardinals took a commanding 6-0 lead.
“It doesn’t take talent to do those things,” Gelof said of UVa’s unforced mistakes. “You just got to be tougher and learn from it and come out tomorrow, practice, get better.”
While the Cavaliers were struggling on the mound and defensively, Louisville senior starter Luke Smith performed the best he has all spring. He tossed seven innings, allowing seven hits and two walks without walking anyone. He struck out six.
“He was mixing four pitches,” O’Connor said. “He had us tied in knots all day.”
The Cardinals tacked on a run in the top of the seventh when Binelas hit a home run over the center-field fence.
Virginia avoided the shutout with a two-run home run from Zack Gelof in the bottom of the eighth inning. The runs were the only allowed by Smith. The momentum for the Wahoos was short-lived. Louisville pushed another run across in the ninth inning to take an 8-2 advantage.
UVa returns to action Tuesday night. The Cavaliers travel to Richmond to face VCU (21-14, 5-3 A-10) for their midweek contest. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.