Virginia baseball team drops Columbia Super Regional opener to Dallas Baptist

The run broke open a 2-2 tie and capped a five-run fifth inning for Virginia.

DBU answered with one in the fifth and an important two in the sixth. Abbott left the game with no outs in the sixth and runners on the corners. Junior Zach Messinger came in and recorded a fly out to right field.

Teel made the catch and fired home. Catcher Logan Michaels bobbled it, which caused the DBU runner to attempt to tag from first to second. Michaels threw him out at second.

With a runner on third and two outs and a 5-3 lead, UVa regained the momentum, but it was extremely short-lived.

Sosa, a senior, took a 3-1 Messinger offering over the right-field fence. The game was knotted at 5 behind his first of two memorable crunch-time moments.

Abbott’s final line included four earned runs allowed in five innings. He struck out eight, allowing eight hits and walking just one.

A two-out solo home run from Andrew Benefield, the hero of the Fort Worth Regional, gave DBU a 6-5 lead after seven frames. Benefield, who hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning of the Fort Worth Regional final, came through in the clutch again for the Patriots.