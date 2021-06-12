Virginia baseball team drops Columbia Super Regional opener to Dallas Baptist

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Virginia’s second NCAA Tournament series in South Carolina began eerily similar to the first.
The Cavaliers dealt with significant weather postponements and lost their opening game by a run. They’re hopeful the super-regional series brings an ending similar to the Columbia Regional.
UVa fell to Dallas Baptist 6-5 in a rollercoaster of a matchup Saturday.
The Cavaliers struggled early before a monstrous fifth-inning gave them a three-run edge. Unfortunately for Virginia, the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. After a rain delay of nearly four hours, the Patriots recorded the final three outs, including a diving snag at first base with a runner on third base, to secure the third out.
With Max Cotier at the plate and Jimmy Sullivan on third base with two outs, UVa’s second baseman hit a rocket toward DBU first baseman Andres Sosa. He made a diving grab, leaping to his right to secure the final out and a win for the Patriots. The DBU fans, who stuck out the lengthy weather delay, roared.
Dallas Baptist ended the game with a highlight play, and it opened the game with a dream start.
Dominic Hamel ran through UVa’s lineup with a 1-2-3 frame, and the Patriots led off with a hard-hit single up the middle. The team’s star, second baseman Jackson Glenn, came up next and hit a two-run home run off UVa senior ace Andrew Abbott to left field to give DBU a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Abbott settled in during subsequent frames, but the UVa’s at-bats were lackluster. Through the first four innings, hard contact was rare and the only hit came off the bat of Max Cotier, who singled.
In the fifth, UVa squared up Hamel.
Senior Alex Tappen lifted a ball over the right-field wall to lead off the fifth. The home run was his fifth of the season, with four coming since the start of the ACC Tournament.
Freshman Jake Gelof came up next and one-upped the upperclassmen, hitting a solo home run well over the left-field wall. Gelof admired the deep shot as it came bouncing down in the second section of the left-field seats.
With two outs and runners on second and third in a 2-2 game, Dallas Baptist intentionally walked Kyle Teel to face Devin Ortiz.
Ortiz, the most outstanding player of the Columbia Regional, won the battle against Hamel.
Virginia’s cleanup hitter barreled a ball, hitting a slicing liner over the second baseman’s head and into the right-center field gap. The base runners ran on contact with two outs, and all three Cavaliers came home to score on the double.
Ortiz let out a scream as he looked at the UVa dugout, his helmet coming to rest in between first and second base after falling off his head.
The run broke open a 2-2 tie and capped a five-run fifth inning for Virginia.
DBU answered with one in the fifth and an important two in the sixth. Abbott left the game with no outs in the sixth and runners on the corners. Junior Zach Messinger came in and recorded a fly out to right field.
Teel made the catch and fired home. Catcher Logan Michaels bobbled it, which caused the DBU runner to attempt to tag from first to second. Michaels threw him out at second.
With a runner on third and two outs and a 5-3 lead, UVa regained the momentum, but it was extremely short-lived.
Sosa, a senior, took a 3-1 Messinger offering over the right-field fence. The game was knotted at 5 behind his first of two memorable crunch-time moments.
Abbott’s final line included four earned runs allowed in five innings. He struck out eight, allowing eight hits and walking just one.
A two-out solo home run from Andrew Benefield, the hero of the Fort Worth Regional, gave DBU a 6-5 lead after seven frames. Benefield, who hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning of the Fort Worth Regional final, came through in the clutch again for the Patriots.
Neither team scored in the eighth, although Virginia came close. The Cavaliers put runners on first and second when Tappen was hit with a 3-2 pitch. The play would’ve loaded the bases, but replay review ruled he leaned into the pitch, which resulted in strike three.
Jake Gelof flied out to deep centerfield in the next at-bat to end the frame.
In the bottom of the eighth, UVa used junior pitcher Mike Vasil.
After struggling in his last five starts, it appears the Cavaliers will use someone else as their No. 2 starter for Sunday’s game, at least this weekend. Vasil worked a scoreless eighth, tossing 22 pitches.
Following the almost four-hour weather delay, Virginia nearly tied the game in the top of the ninth. Instead it lost in heartbreaking fashion. UVa needs two wins in a row to keep its season alive.
Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at noon.