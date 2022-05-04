Virginia baseball team dispatches VCU in final game before exam break

The Virginia baseball team went into its exam break on a high note with a 12-6 win over Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers (34-12) cranked out 15 hits and used a pair of big innings to pull away from the Rams (27-18).

UVa brought four runs across in the bottom of the second inning to erase a 2-0 VCU lead. Ethan Anderson got things started for the Wahoos in the second with with a two-RBI double that brought in Chris Newell and Devin Ortiz.

Casey Saucke followed with an RBI double to bring home Anderson and give the Hoos a 3-2 lead. Saucke then came home on a passed ball to give UVa a 4-2 lead after two innings.

The Rams brought two runs across in the top of the third inning, then added another in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.

The Cavaliers answered in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of runs. Griff O’Ferrall tied the game with RBI sacrifice that brought home Saucke, then Alex Tappen gave Virginia the lead for good later in the inning with an RBI single up the middle to plate Justin Rubin.

UVa put the game away with six runs in the seventh inning. Newell started the inning with a solo home run, then Saucke followed with a two-run blast over the center field wall. The Cavaliers added three more runs over the remainder of the inning to take a commanding 12-5 lead heading to the eighth.

VCU added a run in the top of the ninth to provide the final margin.

Paul Kasanovich (3-0) earned the win for Virginia after tossing three innings of scoreless relief. Edwin Serrano (1-4) took the loss for VCU.

Tappen led the way for the Virginia offense, finishing 4-for-5 with two RBI. Saucke also had a big night for the Wahoos, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI. Kyle Teel, Newell and Anderson each finished with a pair of hits for UVa.

Virginia has this weekend off for final exams before returning to action on May 11 at home against Longwood. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Disharoon Park.