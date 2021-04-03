Virginia baseball team dispatches No. 6 Georgia Tech to earn first ACC series win

Starter Mike Vasil pitched into the seventh inning and earned his staff-best fourth victory of the season. The right-hander gave up two earned runs while striking out nine battters in 6.2 innings of work to earn his fifth quality start of 2021.

Reliever Brandon Neeck came on in the seventh in a 3-2 game with the tying run on second base. He got Georgia Tech’s Luke Waddell to fly out to left to end the threat. The lefty has not allowed a run in 6.2 innings pitched this season.

After Nate Savino allowed three hits and one run while registering two outs to start the eighth inning, closer Stephen Schoch entered with Virginia holding a two-run lead. He struck out the final batter of the inning with the tying run on base. An unearned run came across in the ninth but Schoch was credited with his fifth save of the season.

The Cavaliers return home Tuesday for a midweek matchup against William & Mary before heading off to Clemson for a three-game series next weekend.

Additional Notes

• Virginia pitchers have limited ACC opponents to three or less runs in nine of 18 games.

• Dating back to 2020 Vasil has eight quality starts in his last 10 attempts.