Virginia baseball team dispatches Liberty to remain unbeaten against nonconference opponents

This lineup has a knack for derailing the opposition’s hopes.

Virginia didn’t let the tie score breathe in its midweek matchup with Liberty on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers responded in the home half of the fourth with a run to go in front of the Flames again and then tallied three more across the plate in the bottom of the fifth to separate during a 7-2 victory over their in-state foe at Disharoon Park.

UVa (26-3) is now 17-0 in nonconference games this season.

With two out and facing a 1-2 count, Hoos freshman Ethan Anderson ripped a line-drive double down the right-field line to score Alex Tappen to put the Cavaliers ahead 2-1 after Liberty (17-10) had evened the contest 1-1 in the top of the fourth.

An inning later, standout sophomore Jake Gelof’s two-run single extended UVa’s lead and junior Chris Newell helped add to it when he executed a perfect safety-squeeze bunt to send senior Devin Ortiz home from third.

The Cavaliers batted around in the fifth, prompting Liberty to make a pair of pitching changes during the frame as the Flames tried three different arms in an attempt to prevent UVa from widening the margin.

But fifth innings have been a boon for the Hoos this spring. The three runs they scored during Wednesday’s fifth pushed them to 68 runs across all the fifth innings they’ve played this year. They’ve scored more in fifth innings than in any other inning this season.

Gelof’s single was a hard grounder through the left-side hole and past diving Liberty shortstop Jake Lazzaro. The two RBI added to Gelof’s nation-leading total, pushing him to 53 for the campaign.

The most worrisome moment of the bout for the Hoos came in the sixth as Gelof tried to score on Alex Tappen’s infield single. With two outs and a long throw across the diamond from first to third, Gelof took off from second, rounded third and never stopped. He slid awkwardly at home, though, leaving him looking shaken. The inning ended and Gelof was slow to get up, but after chatting with a trainer, returned to his spot at third base and never came out of the game.

Those runs were enough for Ortiz (5-1), who picked up the win for limiting Liberty to just one run on four hits while punching out five over 4.2 innings. UVa relievers Dylan Bowers, Matthew Buchanan and Avery Mabe combined for 4.1 innings of one-run ball to finish the game.

Ortiz, who was named to the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award watch list earlier in the week, was 2-for-4 at the plate with a single and a double.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.