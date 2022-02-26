Virginia baseball team continues offensive onslaught in 17-2 win over Cornell

The Virginia baseball team continued its recent offensive onslaught on Saturday, cranking out 12 hits and 17 runs in a 17-2 win over Cornell at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers, who improved to 6-0, have scored 14 or more runs in each of their past three games. Virginia has scored 41 runs in the first two games of the series against Cornell, the second-most runs in consecutive games in the Brian O’Connor era (2004-present).

“I think we're playing some really good baseball," O'Connor said, "but we’ve got to keep getting better."

Virginia scored the first 12 runs and broke the game open with a seven-run second inning. The Cavaliers tacked on five more runs in the sixth inning. UVa has now scored five or more runs in an inning five times this season, including the seven-run second and the five-run sixth on Saturday.

Half of Virginia’s hits came from Ethan Anderson and Max Cotier, who each collected three base knocks. Anderson drove in three runs and went 3-for-5 at the plate, while Cotier finished 3-for-5 and scored three runs.

Designated hitter Devin Ortiz drove in a career-high five runs and was 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored. Alex Tappen doubled home the first of the seven runs in the second inning. Starting his first career game in centerfield, Tappen drove in three runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate.

"I think we were pretty opportunistic [at the plate], taking advantage of some opportunities," O'Connor said. "Devin [Ortiz] and [Alex] Tap[pen] led the way; both had great days for us."

Kyle Teel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, extending his reached base streak to 32 straight games.

On the mound, graduate student Brian Gursky collected his second win of the season after allowing no earned runs while striking out a career-high nine in 5.2 innings of work. In the second inning, he struck out three batters on just nine pitches, then struck out the side again in the fourth.

"Gursky was really great in the start," O'Connor said.

Virginia turned to freshman reliever Jay Woolfolk in the fifth inning. The right-hander allowed one run over 2.1 innings of relief. Woolfolk fanned four batters and now has seven in 4.1 innings of work this season.

Two-way player Matthew Buchanan, who made his collegiate debut at the plate in Friday’s series opener, worked a perfect ninth inning on the mound Saturday, striking out two batters.

The victory clinched the three-game weekend series for UVa, which will go for the sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.

"I'm proud of our guys," O'Connor said. "I think today we had four true freshmen in the starting lineup and we're getting some guys some great experience, they're performing and we're winning. Our focus that I'm telling the team is, whatever game is next, that's the most important game of the season. We're not looking far ahead. We're just taking them one at a time and trying to get better.”