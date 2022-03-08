Virginia baseball team concludes homestand with win over George Washington

They capped the lengthy homestand in the same stunning fashion they maintained throughout.

Virginia’s offense never relented.

The Hoos cracked a double-digit run total for the ninth game in a row — a program record — as they knocked off George Washington, 10-2, on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

“With hitting,” Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said, “when you start to have guys who have success, it’s amazing how the positivity and the feeling you have, and how contagious it can be and how infectious it can be.

“It can work the opposite way as well, too, but I think it’s been a good, consistent approach.”

UVa, which improved to 12-0 to stay unbeaten heading into Atlantic Coast Conference action later this week, scored five times in the third inning to propel past the visiting Colonials (3-8). It was the 11th time this season UVa scored at least five runs in an inning.

“We just feed off each other,” freshman outfielder Casey Saucke said. “When we get going and we’re having a big inning, it’s real easy.”

Alex Tappen’s RBI single to right field was the Cavaliers’ first hit of the afternoon and brought home Kyle Teel to knot the score at 2-2. Two batters later, Saucke, who is hitting .500 through his first three weeks in college baseball, sent a single up the middle to drive in Tappen and Devin Ortiz and capture a 4-2 advantage for the Hoos.

Saucke said he made an adjustment from his first at bat when he struck out to his second time up when he delivered the two-run single.

“Good players can adjust and I think that’s a very important aspect of the game,” Saucke said. “You have to be able to adjust from at bat to at bat, especially when you see the same pitcher back-to-back. Obviously, my first at bat wasn’t the best, but being able to bounce back and stick to the approach in my second at bat is definitely something we’ve worked on.”

Fellow first-year Griff O’Ferrall polished off the surge with a line-drive base hit through the left-side hole to push Saucke home after Chris Newell scored on a wild pitch.

The home club added four more runs in the fifth with two powered on Ethan Anderson’s third home run in his last five games. Anderson pulled a 404-foot blast over the deck sitting above the Cavaliers’ bullpen.

“It’s one of the things when you’re seeing the ball well, hitting seems easy,” Anderson said. “When you’re not [seeing the ball well], you can feel like there’s more than nine people out in the field. But I saw a good pitch and it was my one hit of the day, and I did something with it.”

Said O’Connor: “Our ballpark has been playing like it usually does in late April, May and like Regional time when the ball flies out pretty good. That said, Ethan Anderson didn’t miss that ball. The wind wasn’t blowing out to right and he got all of it. That would’ve gone out of any ballpark.”

His shot was the Cavaliers’ 18th long ball during the nine-game stretch at home in which they outscored their opponents 125-9 and outhit their foes 113-25.

O’Ferrall had three hits Tuesday after going 4-for-4 this past Sunday against Penn State.

UVa fell behind 2-1 when George Washington’s Eddie Micheletti Jr. doubled in two runs in the third against Cavaliers reliever Jake Berry. The Hoos used seven different pitchers in the mid-week bout including the two-way senior Ortiz, who threw a scoreless seventh. Ortiz had started the previous two mid-week games on the mound, but O’Connor said he plans to have Ortiz ready for this weekend’s ACC-opening series at Duke.

“I knew coming in today, it’d be a staff day,” O’Connor said. “We wanted to pitch Ortiz very limited because going into our first ACC series, we wanted to have him available.”

Ortiz, Berry and other five pitchers combined to give up eight hits, but they struck out 12 hitters. Relievers Jay Woolfolk and Dylan Bowers each worked a perfect inning and had two punch outs apiece.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.