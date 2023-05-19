The No. 21 Virginia baseball team is the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division champion for the first time in more than a decade.

The Cavaliers secured their seventh ACC series victory of the year on Friday night with a 10-6 comeback win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta. UVa (43-11, 18-11 ACC) locked up the division title later Friday night when Miami knocked off Duke in extra innings.

Virginia won its eighth straight game and earned its 43rd victory of 2023, the most in a season since 2017. The Cavaliers will be the No. 2 seed in next week's ACC Tournament.

Kyle Teel hit the go-ahead homer in the top of the seventh as part of three-run, game-changing inning. The sophomore catcher went 4-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBI. It was his third four-hit effort of the season.

Anthony Stephan, Chris Baker and Henry Godbout each had two RBI in the contest for the Cavaliers, who saw nine different players record a hit.

Relievers Angelo Tonas, Jake Berry and Jay Woolfolk limited the Georgia Tech offense to just one run over the final four innings to seal the victory.

Tonas was credited with his fourth win after pitching a scoreless sixth inning. Berry struck out four batters over 1.2 innings of work and Woolfolk notched his eighth save by getting the final four outs.

The Cavaliers will go for the series sweep on Saturday. Virginia will have RHP Brian Edgington on the mound and he will be opposed by RHP Jackson Finley. First pitch is scheduled for noon.