Virginia baseball team builds momentum with back-to-back ACC series wins

Brian O’Connor knew the reality that faced his team after 15 conference games. After a 4-11 start in ACC play, Virginia needed to win games in bunches down the stretch.

In its last two weekends, the Cavaliers have done that. They took two of three games from Georgia Tech and did the same last weekend at Clemson.

“We did what we needed to do and that’s to win the series,” O’Connor said. “Hopefully we can carry that momentum into this week.”

The week ahead is daunting for UVa (16-15, 8-13 ACC), which seems to be trending in the right direction after a sluggish start to the spring. The unranked Cavaliers didn’t host No. 22 Old Dominion on Wednesday as scheduled due to expected rain, but the team’s weekend series presents a major test.

O’Connor’s team hosts No. 7 Louisville for a three-game set beginning Friday. The Cardinals (20-10, 12-5 ACC) are the highest-ranked ACC team.

The series will challenge UVa, which has won six of its last eight games. The Cavaliers need their bats to stay hot. Virginia has scored at least five runs in seven of its past eight games. The Wahoos are 6-1 in those contests.