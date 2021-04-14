Virginia baseball team builds momentum with back-to-back ACC series wins

Brian O’Connor knew the reality that faced his team after 15 conference games. After a 4-11 start in ACC play, Virginia needed to win games in bunches down the stretch.
In its last two weekends, the Cavaliers have done that. They took two of three games from Georgia Tech and did the same last weekend at Clemson.
“We did what we needed to do and that’s to win the series,” O’Connor said. “Hopefully we can carry that momentum into this week.”
The week ahead is daunting for UVa (16-15, 8-13 ACC), which seems to be trending in the right direction after a sluggish start to the spring. The unranked Cavaliers didn’t host No. 22 Old Dominion on Wednesday as scheduled due to expected rain, but the team’s weekend series presents a major test.
O’Connor’s team hosts No. 7 Louisville for a three-game set beginning Friday. The Cardinals (20-10, 12-5 ACC) are the highest-ranked ACC team.
The series will challenge UVa, which has won six of its last eight games. The Cavaliers need their bats to stay hot. Virginia has scored at least five runs in seven of its past eight games. The Wahoos are 6-1 in those contests.
On the season, Virginia is 11-4 when it scores five runs or more. When it fails to reach five runs, UVa is just 5-11. Often, when the Cavaliers don’t reach five runs, they don’t come close. Eight of their 15 losses have come when they score two or fewer runs.
“Our offensive production was better,” O’Connor said about the Clemson series. “Not only were we opportunistic, we got guys on to start innings and guys got some big clutch hits.”
UVa lost the first game of the series 6-1 before bouncing back with an 8-4 win Saturday and a 6-5 victory Sunday.
Left-hander batters Chris Newell and Kyle Teel were phenomenal against the Tigers, especially in the Saturday and Sunday wins.
Newell, a sophomore outfielder, went 3-for-8 with five RBI and three runs scored in the final two games of the series. He delivered a three-run home run in the second game of the series. Teel, a freshman designated hitter and catcher, went 4-for-9 with four RBI in the final two contests of the series.
“That’s what you need,” O’Connor said. “You need a collection of players in the lineup having a couple of hits or having productive at-bats at least.”
Finding production from Newell is critical. He entered the season as a preseason All-American, according to multiple outlets. Last season, as a freshman, Newell hit .409 for Virginia in its shortened season.
When Newell is on, he’s one of the most productive players on the team. He’s still second on the team in RBI after the weekend with 16 despite being taken out of the lineup at times this season due to high strikeout numbers and unproductive at-bats. He’s raised his batting average to .217 in recent weeks and seems to be turning a corner at the plate.
With improved hitting and one of the more reliable pitching staffs in the conference — Virginia ranks second in the ACC in team ERA — UVa believes it can continue stacking wins together. It certainly needs to as it tries to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. Wins, especially quality wins against a ranked team like Louisville, go a long way toward that goal.
Thanks to a pair of ACC series victories, UVa prepares for arguably its toughest weekend of the season to date with confidence.
“I believe that there’s a good positive feeling over the last couple of weeks on our team,” O’Connor said. “That’s what I’m talking about with trying to gain some momentum is that feeling of, ‘OK, we’re putting the pieces together and it’s reflective of what the outcome of the game is.’”