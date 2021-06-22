Virginia baseball team blows four-run lead, falls 6-5 to Mississippi State in CWS

The senior validated the coaching staff’s unwavering trust Tuesday night in the biggest moment of his baseball career, but UVa’s usually trusty bullpen couldn’t make good on the start.

Junior Zach Messinger and sixth-year senior Stephen Schoch recorded just one out in relief in the eighth inning. They allowed four runs.

After Messinger faced two batters and failed to record an out, Schoch entered the game with one out and runners on second and third. His first pitch to Tanner Allen, one of the SEC’s most fearsome hitters, was launched over the right-field fence.

Virginia opted not to walk Allen, even with first base open.

“He’s a tremendous player, the kind of player you could sit there and say, ‘You don’t want him to beat you,’ but you also don’t want to walk him because his run takes the lead, so you want to make him earn it,” O’Connor said. “And to his credit, he did.”

The Bulldogs led 5-4. Two of the three runs were charged to Messinger.

Schoch recorded an additional out on a hard-hit fly out. After a single and four-pitch walk, Brian O’Connor had seen enough from the fan favorite.