Virginia baseball team blasts North Carolina to complete series sweep

The brief struggle is officially over.

This Virginia bunch has regained its swagger, returned to stringing hits together and, most paramount, is back to its winning ways.

“What’s important is we maintain consistency and keep plugging away when the waters are rough,” UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said. “That’s important, and the guys did.”

On Sunday, the Cavaliers polished off a sweep of Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division rival North Carolina for the first time since 2015 with a 10-3 pummeling of the Tar Heels after dramatic victories on Friday night and Saturday to keep their Disharoon Park faithful pleased throughout the weekend.

UVa (31-10, 13-8 ACC) didn’t need a comeback or have to wait around for late-inning separation against UNC (23-17, 8-13 ACC) on Sunday, either.

The Hoos opened up a 2-0 advantage in the first on Alex Tappen’s two-run blast that sailed beyond the cutout of the seats in left-center field, and then in the second inning the Cavaliers batted around.

“To jump on ‘em quickly, right out of the gates was huge,” Tappen said.

Ethan Anderson, Casey Saucke, Max Cotier and Griff O’Ferrall rattled off four consecutive one-out singles in which Cotier’s hit drove in Anderson and O’Ferrall’s knock plated Saucke in the second. Kyle Teel followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Cotier, and two batters later, Hoos standout cleanup man Jake Gelof delivered a put-the-game-out-of-reach blow.

Against a pull-shifted UNC infield, the right-handed slugger Gelof beat it by sending a two-run single the opposite way through the vacated second-base hole to put the home squad up 7-0.

“It was a sign we weren’t trying to do too much and taking what the game gives us,” O’Connor said. “Gelof wasn’t trying to hit a ball in the bleachers. He was just trying to get a hit and drive in two runs, and having a big inning like that is how you sweep somebody.”

Those RBI plus a sac fly in the eighth pushed Gelof, who was named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list earlier this month, to 62 RBI on the year. His 62 are the ninth-most runs driven in during a season in UVa history. The Cavaliers’ record for RBI in a single campaign is the 77 current big-leaguer Pavin Smith had in 2017.

Tappen, who had multi-hit efforts in all three games of the series against the Heels, could threaten that mark, too. His first-inning homer gave him 55 RBI this season.

And Hoos starting pitcher Jake Berry only needed the Tappen shot in pursuit of a win, even though the 6-foot-10 left-hander said he was thankful for all the runs the Cavaliers provided him.

Berry, after appearing for 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in the victory over Georgetown on Wednesday that began UVa’s current four-game winning streak, retired seven Tar Heels in a row from the third inning through the fifth.

Using a heavy fastball and breaking curveball, Berry (5-2) finished with six strikeouts while yielding only one earned run over five-plus innings.

“I felt like I was mixing my speeds really well today,” Berry said. “My fastball command was up and down throughout the game, but I managed to make pitches when I needed to and I felt like that was the biggest thing I did today.”

He earned a standing ovation when he exited in the sixth after UNC’s Danny Serretti reached on an error.

The sweep of UNC was UVa’s second ACC-series sweep of the spring. The other came against Boston College in March and as part of a stretch when the Cavaliers won their first four conference series. But they were swept at Miami two weeks ago and dropped two of three at Pittsburgh last weekend in the midst of losing seven of eight overall, so they were in need of a bounce back heading into this past week.

O’Connor said his team’s five-run second on Sunday put UVa in position to take the third game from the Heels.

“It’s how Miami swept us,” O’Connor said. “They had some big innings on Sunday [after two tightly-played games to begin the series] to sweep us and we needed to do that, and we did that in that second inning.”

On Friday, the Hoos used a go-ahead homer in the seventh from O’Ferrall to win, 4-2. And on Saturday, an unthinkable seven-run 10th inning — capped by Devin Ortiz’s walk-off grand slam — catapulted UVa to an 11-7 victory.

“Saturday was a great win,” Saucke said. “But every day is a new day and we came to the stadium today knowing we have something to prove. So, we were looking for the sweep and right out of the gate, we pounded it right on ‘em, which was great.”

