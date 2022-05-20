Virginia baseball team blasts Louisville to even series

A day after being limited to just four hits, the Virginia baseball team's bats got back on track in a 16-7 win over Louisville on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cavaliers (38-14, 17-12 ACC) cranked out 17 hits — including four home runs — and 16 runs to even the best-of-3 series with the Cardinals (37-16-1, 17-11-1).

Virginia opened the game by scoring a pair or runs in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead and steadily expanded its advantage from there, adding five runs in the third inning and six runs in the fifth inning. The Cavaliers added three more runs over the eighth and ninth innings to complete their scoring.

Devin Ortiz, Jake Gelof, Casey Saucke and Ethan Anderson each hit a home run in the game for UVa. Ortiz's three-run homer in the third inning was the 68th by the Cavaliers this season, breaking the school record previously set by the 1988 team.

Virginia also had five players finish with multiple hits. Saucke went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double and three RBI to lead the Cavaliers. Alex Tappen also had a four-hit performance, finishing 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

“Offensively, it was a total collective effort," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "We had a lot of guys that had big days. Tappen and had four hits, Saucke had four hits and Gelof had the big three-run home run. It was good that we got a little bit of separation just because wind was blowing out and we know Louisville has a great team."

Starter Nate Savino (5-0) picked up the win for Virginia after giving up just five hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out three in five innings of work.

"Savino was really, really good," O'Connor said. "The wind was blowing out 20 miles an hour, the ball flies out of here on a hot day like today. His hard fastball down in the zone certainly served him well."

Virginia and Louisville meet in the rubber match of the series on Saturday at noon. The game, which is the regular-season finale for both teams, will air on ACC Network. Virginia will have lefthander Jake Berry (5-2) on the mound. The Cardinals have yet to announce a starting pitcher.

"It's two great teams coming down to the final game of the regular season [Saturday] to win the series, so certainly is a lot at stake and our guys are excited," O'Connor said. "We look forward to get back out here [Saturday] and playing good baseball.”