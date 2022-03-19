Virginia baseball team blasts Boston College to clinch series

He’s got more than a knack for hitting with the bases loaded.

Call him Mr. Grand Slam, because Kyle Teel blasted another one in the second inning of Virginia’s 18-1 Saturday demolition of Boston College to help the Hoos (18-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) clinch their weekend series against the Eagles (7-10, 1-4 ACC).

It was Teel’s third grand slam this spring and the fourth of his career, but more importantly, this gave him bragging rights for whenever he returns to his hometown of Mahwah, N.J. He said BC freshman starting pitcher Sean Hard and his family are next-door neighbors to Teel and his family.

“That felt great,” Teel said afterward. “We’ve been hitting together since we were like 12 or 13 years old. I was in his backyard and we’d play baseball. He would throw to me and I’d hit, and then I’d throw to him and he’d hit. We grew up playing the game together.”

Teel said he didn’t flash Hard a grin or any look as he rounded the bases, because he had to hold up near first base to make sure the slugged fly ball sailed beyond the outstretched reach of leaping right fielder Cameron Leary and over the fence. It eventually did and Teel jumped in excitement before continuing his trot as he provided the Cavaliers a 5-0 advantage.

“I was in the moment,” Teel said. “I was sitting on first base because I thought it was going to probably be a sac fly, and then seeing it go out was really fun.”

For the campaign with the bases loaded, Teel is 4-for-4 with three grand slams, a triple and 15 RBI.

“That’s amazing,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said of that stat line. “The kid obviously has a flare for the dramatic and he certainly put a good swing on the ball. But in a short season, to have three grand slams already is amazing.”

Said Teel about hitting in those situations: “I don’t really try to change my approach. I just try to see the ball and hit it hard.”

UVa plated three more runs in the second frame to mark the 13th time this season it scored five or more runs in an inning. Two batters after Teel, fellow sophomore Jake Gelof clubbed his first of two two-run homers — giving him a nation-leading 11 round-trippers and 42 RBI — on Saturday. The second-inning shot went off the same Ledford Clubhouse he’s bombarded all spring and chased Hard, a 20th-round pick of the New York Yankees last year who opted for school instead, from the game.

Both Teel and O’Connor said Hard (0-2) has a bright future in spite of Saturday’s result.

The inning started when Casey Saucke drew a walk and Ethan Anderson followed with an RBI double into the right-center gap. Max Cotier walked after a nine-pitch turn in the box and then Griff O’Ferrall reached on a bunt to pack the bases for Teel.

“I think it’s important to put up a lot of runs early,” Teel said.

Teel finished 4-for-6, drove in four runs and scored four times in another 10-plus run effort from the Hoos’ offense. They’ve tallied 10 runs or more in 13 games. UVa reached 18 runs, thanks to five homers. Alex Tappen provided a three-run shot in the seventh and Chris Newell hit a grand slam in the eighth.

The five homers in one game were the most for the Cavaliers since 2002 and the pair of grand slams in one game were the most since 2013.

But Teel’s long ball would’ve been plenty enough support for Cavaliers starter Brian Gursky (5-0). The graduate transfer from Southern California picked up his fifth victory in as many starts while yielding only one run on a solo homer. He struck out six over six innings and retired seven straight hitters from the third through the fifth before he worked masterfully around a bases-loaded jam to get through the sixth unscathed.

Gursky lowered his ERA to 2.00.

“He was the best he’s been yet for us,” O’Connor said.

Notes: The series finale is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday. UVa left-hander Brandon Neeck (2-0, 2.65) will oppose BC right-hander Mason Pelio (1-0, 0.00). … Saucke extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games with a double in the sixth inning on Saturday.

