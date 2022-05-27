Virginia baseball team blanked by Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

That’s not what they had in mind.

Searching for a momentum-capturing effort heading into the NCAA postseason and to complete a two-game stay at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Charlotte on Friday, Virginia didn’t get it.

Instead, the fifth-seeded Cavaliers’ recent offensive issues festered into a woeful performance at the plate as they were blanked 3-0 by No. 4-seed Notre Dame at Truist Field. It was the third consecutive loss for UVa, but the first time this season the Hoos were shut out.

“Our approach needs to be better,” Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said of his offense afterward. “It needs to be better than it was this [week], that’s for sure, and there were certainly guys that were ready to play today and gave themselves a chance to be competitive. And there were guys that weren’t, and we need everybody in the lineup to be ready to go.”

The Hoos (38-17) mustered only five hits and couldn’t solve little-used Irish starter Liam Simon, a junior right-hander who had logged just 19 innings before the Pool D finale. Simon didn’t lack talent, though, and featured a blazing fastball touching 99 mph to go along with a slider that the Cavaliers either swung over or put on the ground.

Simon (2-0) struck out eight of the 19 batters he faced over five innings to earn the victory and send Notre Dame (35-13) into Saturday’s ACC semifinals having won both of its contests in pool play. On Thursday, the Irish knocked off ninth-seeded Florida State, which hammered UVa 13-3 earlier in the week.

“It’s the minute details at this level when you’re playing great opponents that you get exposed if you’re not ready to go,” O’Connor said, “and we’ll continue to work on that.”

UVa left-handed starter Nate Savino (5-6) and the relievers behind him did an adequate job keeping the Cavaliers within striking distance. Savino turned in his second straight strong outing, recording five punch outs while limiting Notre Dame to two runs over 4.2 frames.

The Irish scratched out a run in the second on Zack Prajzner’s RBI single — a liner up the middle that ricocheted off Savino, who was tough enough to stay in the game — and then in the fourth, Jack Brannigan’s infield single led to another run. Brannigan came across the plate on Jack Penney’s opposite-field RBI double off the left-field wall.

“[Savino] did give us a chance to win,” O’Connor said. “Anytime you go out there and give up just a couple of runs in five innings in college baseball, it’s giving you an opportunity to win games. And certainly, this ballpark has proven to be a difficult ballpark to pitch in. There’s been a lot of home runs that have been hit this [ACC Tournament] and were last year, so … I thought he buckled down.”

Notre Dame tacked on one more in the sixth against UVa reliever Matt Wyatt.

But the Cavaliers had their chance to narrow the deficit in the visiting sixth before it expanded to three runs.

Max Cotier drew a walk to begin the inning and then Alex Tappen, who tallied three of the five UVa hits, followed with a single through the left-side hole. With cleanup man Jake Gelof and trusted veteran Devin Ortiz due up with no outs, this was the prime opportunity.

Gelof swung at the first pitch he saw from Notre Dame’s Matt Bedford and, unfortunately for the Hoos, hit into a double play started by the shortstop. Ortiz didn’t waste any time at all either and he grounded out to short on the first pitch thrown to him, so as quickly as the potential rally formed, it evaporated faster.

The Cavaliers left eight men on base in the loss. Ortiz had a bases-loaded at-bat with two outs in the eighth also, but grounded out to second base to end that chance to get closer, tie the score or take a lead.

“We just couldn’t get the clutch hit when we needed it to get into the game,” O’Connor said.

Tappen, the fifth-year senior and All-ACC first-teamer who upped his average to .355 with the three singles on Friday, said he’s not deterred by what happened this week at the home of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.

UVa, which had been projected ahead of its matchup with Florida State to host a regional by D1Baseball.com, had fallen off the outlet's national-seed line by Friday. The NCAA postseason selection show is Monday.

“I don’t think this changes anything,” Tappen said, “because, we as a group have total confidence and belief in each other.”

Added Savino: “We’ll come together in practice. Tomorrow, we’ll get out there at practice and grind and figure it out. We’re going to flip the switch, we’re going to wash everything off and just figure it out, go from there and build off the good things we’ve found to fix the problems.”

O’Connor echoed his pitcher.

“As Nate said, we need to assess that and get back to work and understand we need to be better,” O’Connor said, “and there’s nothing wrong with talking about that we need to be better.”

