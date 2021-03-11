Virginia baseball team begins stretch of ACC home games Friday against Notre Dame

After dropping four of its first six ACC games, the Virginia baseball team is thrilled to finally play conference games in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers (7-5, 2-4 ACC) welcome No. 25 Notre Dame (4-2, 4-2 ACC) to town Friday for the start of a three-game weekend series. It’s UVa’s first home ACC series of the spring after winning just one game in each series at North Carolina and Florida State.

“Coming back home for this long stretch is gonna be good for us,” senior outfielder Brendan Rivoli said Tuesday. “I’m really excited to be back here, and I think we’re going to really play well these next few games and that’s gonna give us a lot of momentum to continue the rest of the season that way.”

Since the start of the 2018 season, Virginia is 41-21 at home. Away from Disharoon Park, the Cavaliers are 12-20. Competition level often increases on the road for UVa, but the Cavaliers also perform better when in the comfortable confines of their own ballpark.

This weekend’s opponent, however, is a road warrior.