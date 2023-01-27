Virginia baseball team begins practice with plenty of new faces and pitching rotation questions

For late January, they’ll take it.

On Friday’s sun-splashed afternoon at Disharoon Park and with fresh-cut grass and cleanly-dragged infield dirt underneath their cleats, the Cavaliers gathered for their first official practice of the preseason.

“I wish the weather could be a little bit warmer, but it’s still great to be out here,” Virginia left-handed pitcher Jake Berry said ahead of the workout with temperatures peaking in the mid 40s.

UVa, which went 39-19 last spring with a trip to the Greenville Regional, opens its new campaign on Feb. 17 against Navy at a tournament hosted by UNC-Wilmington.

The Hoos are ranked No. 19 nationally in preseason polls by both Baseball America and D1Baseball.com, but they still have plenty to figure out over the next three weeks leading into their first weekend of action next month when they’ll also meet UNC-Wilmington and Ohio in addition to the Midshipmen.

“The key to success for us will be the evolution of our pitching staff,” 20th-year Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor said. “What roles do guys fall into? Right? Their learns, and how quickly they can learn at this level to be consistently successful.”

Berry, a 6-foot-10 junior, is the lone returning pitcher on the club with significant starting experience. He went 5-3 in a 2022 season that saw him begin it filling a bullpen role before earning his way into the rotation.

O’Connor said Berry is a frontrunner to land a spot in this rotation, too, but that the coaching staff will evaluate Berry and five other potential starters during intrasquad games. New to UVa are transfer pitchers Connelly Early (Army) and Nick Parker (Coastal Carolina), who thrived as starters in their previous stops. Early was last season’s Patriot League Pitcher of the Year and Parker threw eight scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in a victory for Coastal Carolina over East Carolina in the same Greenville Regional that UVa was in.

“When you don’t return starters other than Jake Berry,” O’Connor said, “and you don’t return your closer, although [reliever] Jay Woolfolk did a great job in that kind of role last year, you leave it up for grabs and it materializes as you get closer to the start of the season. And candidly, it’ll probably change throughout the season and that’s OK there.”

Berry said he hasn’t thought about trying to land the Friday gig — one usually reserved for a team’s top starter in college baseball — but instead is focused on continuing to build off of last season and a strong summer in the Cape Cod League.

“And I definitely think we’re a [pitching] staff that can be really good this year,” Berry said, “and I think we have a lot of talent and everyone is excited to go out and prove that we are as talented and as good as we know we can be.”

O’Connor said he likes the challenge of trying to configure the roster and determine how this 2023 squad best gels together.

He’s got 21 new players on the roster — the most he’s ever had in his long tenure — and it extends beyond the pitching staff. O’Connor said ex-Northwestern center fielder Ethan O’Donnell is likely to bat near the top of the Cavaliers’ lineup because of how well he hit during their fall practices and that former James Madison standout Travis Reifsnider brings versatility with the ability to play catcher, first base and in the outfield.

O’Connor said those two should complement the core of returning position players, which includes catcher Kyle Teel and third baseman Jake Gelof. Each are projected to be early-round MLB Draft selections come summertime.

Gelof bashed 21 homers to go along with a program-record 81 RBI last year.

“I like the mix of veterans and new guys,” sophomore shortstop Griff O’Ferrall said, “because I feel like the veterans are helping the new guys because they’re really talented and kind of showing off what they can do.”

O’Ferrall hit .308 and stole 17 bases in his debut campaign as UVa’s leadoff hitter, and O’Connor said he expects O’Ferrall to be even better this season. O’Ferrall said he feels like he’s more prepared for the rigors of a 60-game season.

“It’s so long and there are so many ups and downs in baseball,” O’Ferrall said. “But in the ACC, too, with the competition and because the competition level is so high, you’re going to get another opportunity the next day, so it’s really just taking everything and learning from everything rather than taking [it hard]. Obviously, losses are not fun, but there’s so much you can learn from opponent to opponent.”

Even though dreams of June feel far away on a chilly winter day for Berry, he said his early senses are this group can navigate what’s to come.

“A lot of the pieces here last year know that if we start to struggle that we have to come together as a group and we can’t try to do everything as an individual,” Berry said. “That’s a big part of it and everyone doing their job and helping the team is the best thing we can do.”

Woolfolk’s double duty will wait

O’Connor said Woolfolk, the two-sport athlete who also plays quarterback for the Cavaliers’ football team, is currently exclusively with the baseball team.

O’Connor said he and football coach Tony Elliott have had conversations about how to handle Woolfolk, who has an upper-90s mph fastball but is expected to have a chance to win the top QB job on the gridiron.

“First and foremost, we want to make sure Jay Woolfolk is taken care of,” O’Connor said. “Anytime, you’re dealing with a guy that’s a pitcher and a quarterback, the throws on the arm, you have to be thoughtful about those things and whatnot, so there will be a more extensive plan that’ll be put in place during the weeks to come.”

O’Connor said once spring football practices near that’s when, “we will put a better plan together and a more in-depth plan about what Jay Woolfolk will do. It’ll involve a lot of baseball, but we’ll work it out for him to compete for that starting quarterback job for next fall.”