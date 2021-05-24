Virginia baseball team begins ACC Tournament on Tuesday with Virginia Tech

The Fighting Irish are good, and they took three games in Charlottesville without much pushback.

O'Connor finds some solace in the fact that his team is playing significantly better than it did in mid-March, when the programs first faced off. Virginia’s offense has found life, scoring at least five runs in nine of the final 10 games of the season. UVa has two games with at least 17 runs scored during that span, including an 18-1 win at Virginia Tech.

“Notre Dame has a really good club, a very, very good club,” O’Connor said. “That said, Virginia baseball was not playing really that well during the season when we played them. I feel like we’re a better club. That said, don’t take anything away from them. They clobbered us. They beat us in every fact of the game the entire weekend in our ballpark.”

Advancing out of a pool with Notre Dame will be a major challenge. Of the ACC’s five individual leaders in ERA, three play for Notre Dame. Starting pitcher John Bertrand is 7-1 this spring and sports a 2.77 ERA.

Regardless of what happens in the ACC Tournament, O’Connor believes his team is an NCAA Tournament-caliber club. They rallied over the final half of the season to finish 18-18 in the conference, turning a 4-12 conference start into a respectable season.