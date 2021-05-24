Virginia baseball team begins ACC Tournament on Tuesday with Virginia Tech

The Virginia baseball team’s ACC Tournament pool only features two other teams, but those opponents might be the two ACC squads the Cavaliers most want to beat.
“You’ve got your rival down the road in Game 1, and then you’ve got somebody that really took you behind the woodshed for an entire weekend,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “There’s no question that our players and coaches, with those two games that we know we have, have serious motivation.”
Atop Pool A is Notre Dame, the top-seeded team in the entire ACC bracket. The Fighting Irish easily swept UVa in Charlottesville earlier this spring, outscoring the Cavaliers 30-12 over three games.
Joining Notre Dame and UVa is Virginia Tech, the Wahoos' in-state rival and the No. 12 seed. After a skid to end the season, the Hokies are desperate for a good showing as they cling to any remaining hope of earning an NCAA Tournament bid.
UVa opens the tournament Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Virginia Tech before facing Notre Dame on Friday at 11 a.m. The team with the best record in the pool advances to Saturday’s ACC semifinals. Any tiebreakers will be given to the team with the better seed.
O’Connor’s club is plenty motivated to advance, but it also needs to navigate the week from a pitching perspective to make it through to the semifinals. A 2-0 record would guarantee Virginia a spot in the semifinals.
The Cavaliers will start junior right-handed pitcher Zach Messinger against the Hokies, which saves senior Andrew Abbott for a potential Friday start against Notre Dame. UVa can also use just about anyone out of the bullpen against the Hokies with off days Wednesday and Thursday giving relief pitchers ample rest before Game 2. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Messinger only tossed a few innings at most.
Abbott, a left-hander, hasn’t yielded an earned run in any of his last three starts, and he leads the ACC with 126 strikeouts. He’s an elite-level ACC pitcher, earning first-team All-ACC honors this week. He gives UVa the firepower to compete with Notre Dame.
Messinger and the rest of the pitching staff will need to be sharp against a Virginia Tech team that is in the top half of the ACC in on-base percentage, runs scored, doubles and triples. The Hokies can hit, even if they’ve struggled as a team in the final five weekends.
UVa handled Virginia Tech in Blacksburg at the beginning of May, taking two of three games in the series. The Hokies limped home down the stretch, losing 13 of their final 15 ACC games.
Notre Dame has done anything but limp this spring.
O’Connor was full of praise Sunday evening when discussing Notre Dame’s season. He raved about the team’s 25-10 ACC record, noting the program won every ACC series except one. Notre Dame’s pitching is solid with a team ERA of 3.82, which is the third-best mark in the league behind Florida State and UVa. The bats are consistent, and the team is third in the ACC with 57 stolen bases despite being the only team to play fewer than 40 games.
The Fighting Irish are good, and they took three games in Charlottesville without much pushback.
O'Connor finds some solace in the fact that his team is playing significantly better than it did in mid-March, when the programs first faced off. Virginia’s offense has found life, scoring at least five runs in nine of the final 10 games of the season. UVa has two games with at least 17 runs scored during that span, including an 18-1 win at Virginia Tech.
“Notre Dame has a really good club, a very, very good club,” O’Connor said. “That said, Virginia baseball was not playing really that well during the season when we played them. I feel like we’re a better club. That said, don’t take anything away from them. They clobbered us. They beat us in every fact of the game the entire weekend in our ballpark.”
Advancing out of a pool with Notre Dame will be a major challenge. Of the ACC’s five individual leaders in ERA, three play for Notre Dame. Starting pitcher John Bertrand is 7-1 this spring and sports a 2.77 ERA.
Regardless of what happens in the ACC Tournament, O’Connor believes his team is an NCAA Tournament-caliber club. They rallied over the final half of the season to finish 18-18 in the conference, turning a 4-12 conference start into a respectable season.
“What this team accomplished over the last six weeks of the ACC schedule was really special and remarkable,” O’Connor said. “It was a type of a turnaround, I can tell you in my coaching time, I haven’t been a part of, and that speaks to what these players did.”
Picked by some publications as high as No. 2 in the preseason, Virginia finally seems to be reaching its potential. The Cavaliers won 14 of their final 20 ACC contests. Even if they struggle this week, UVa’s head man believes the Cavaliers should make an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2017.
“We’ve been one of the hottest teams in the league the last six weeks, and our guys deserve to be playing next weekend no matter what,” O’Connor said.