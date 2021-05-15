Virginia baseball team beats Wake Forest 6-5 with Jake Gelof walk-off single

Friday’s game came easily for the Virginia baseball team. Andrew Abbott and two relievers combined to throw a no-hitter and the offense piled on 17 runs. Saturday’s outing wasn’t nearly as stress-free, but the result was the same.
Virginia defeated Wake Forest 6-5 on a walk-off single from freshman Jake Gelof, giving the Cavaliers an important ACC victory as they fight for an NCAA Tournament berth. The win moves Virginia (24-21, 15-17 ACC) within two games of .500 in ACC play with four games left, and it gives the Wahoos a chance for their first series sweep of the spring.
“It’s just so invigorating as a unit and as a team,” senior Alex Tappen said. “We’ve got business to take care of tomorrow.”
Unlike Friday, Wake Forest’s offense found a rhythm early against one of Virginia’s best pitchers.
The Demon Deacons scored first on a two-run homer from junior Chris Lanzilli in the top of the second inning. He smacked junior Mike Vasil’s offering over the fence in left-center field, hitting the padding below the bleachers but clearing the yellow line for a home run.
UVa quickly answered with four runs in the bottom of the second. Gelof ripped a two-run double to left field, scoring a pair of runs. A pair of throwing errors eventually led to even Gelof scoring on the play, giving UVa a 3-2 lead.
The Cavaliers continued the two-out rally, and sophomore Max Cotier delivered an RBI single to put Virginia in front 4-2.
While UVa’s offense started strong, Vasil didn’t have his best stuff. He was run out of the game in the third inning, when Wake Forest added another three runs. All were charged to Vasil, including an RBI single from Lanzilli, who drove in three in the first three frames.
Fortunately for Vasil and Virginia, the bullpen rose to the occasion.
Juniors Zach Messinger and Brandon Neeck teamed up with senior Blake Bales to toss 6 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. The group struck out 11 batters, allowing just three hits and two walks. The bullpen delivered after Vasil faltered.
“Really proud of our bullpen,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Messinger, Neeck and Bales all did a tremendous job. If any of those guys go out and give up any runs, we don’t win the ball game. They were outstanding for us.”
With the bullpen posting zeros on the scoreboard, a Tappen pinch-hit solo home run over the left-center field fence in the bottom of the sixth inning knotted the score at 5-5. The deep shot came with two outs and Tappen facing a 1-2 count.
“That’s kinda like what we do, we battle with two strikes,” Tappen said. “I’m assuming he didn’t mean to throw it right over the heart of the plate. I was just ready to battle and compete and I got a good barrel on it.”
After leaving the bases loaded in the seventh and runners on second and third in the eighth, the Cavaliers finally took advantage of a scoring opportunity in the ninth inning. Senior Devin Ortiz reached first base on a fielding error. A stolen base from pinch runner Drew Hamrock and a wild pitch put a runner on third.
Wake Forest walked the following two batters, loading the bases with one out for Gelof. The freshman singled up the middle, giving Virginia the win.
As Gelof rounded first, his teammates raced out from the dugout to celebrate with him in right field.
Much like Friday, it was a joyous night in Charlottesville.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” Gelof said. “Not many words can describe it. It’s satisfaction. It’s excitement.”
Sunday’s Senior Day and series finale is scheduled for a noon first pitch.