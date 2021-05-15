Virginia baseball team beats Wake Forest 6-5 with Jake Gelof walk-off single

The Cavaliers continued the two-out rally, and sophomore Max Cotier delivered an RBI single to put Virginia in front 4-2.

While UVa’s offense started strong, Vasil didn’t have his best stuff. He was run out of the game in the third inning, when Wake Forest added another three runs. All were charged to Vasil, including an RBI single from Lanzilli, who drove in three in the first three frames.

Fortunately for Vasil and Virginia, the bullpen rose to the occasion.

Juniors Zach Messinger and Brandon Neeck teamed up with senior Blake Bales to toss 6 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. The group struck out 11 batters, allowing just three hits and two walks. The bullpen delivered after Vasil faltered.

“Really proud of our bullpen,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Messinger, Neeck and Bales all did a tremendous job. If any of those guys go out and give up any runs, we don’t win the ball game. They were outstanding for us.”

With the bullpen posting zeros on the scoreboard, a Tappen pinch-hit solo home run over the left-center field fence in the bottom of the sixth inning knotted the score at 5-5. The deep shot came with two outs and Tappen facing a 1-2 count.