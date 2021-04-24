Virginia baseball team beats Duke to clinch series

For the third time in four weekends, the Virginia baseball team has won an ACC series.
Much like Friday’s series-opening win, UVa jumped all over Duke early with a big inning on Saturday, scoring four runs in the second inning en route to a much-needed 4-3 win over the Blue Devils at Disharoon Park.
Every victory matters as the Cavaliers fight for a spot in the NCAA Tournament field.
“What we do from this point forward determines our fate, NCAA wise,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Everybody knows that. You got to try to win every game you can in the league, because you’re fighting against other teams in the league that are in a similar position.”
About the only negative for UVa on Saturday was the team’s fielding. After not committing an error in Friday’s 9-3 victory, UVa second baseman Max Cotier was charged with an error on the first batter of the game Saturday. It was the first of three UVa errors. Duke (17-18, 8-15 ACC) took advantage of the first mistake, using a single followed by a sacrifice fly from graduate student Peter Matt to take a 1-0 lead.
Virginia (19-18, 11-15 ACC) then answered with a four-run second inning that proved to be the difference in the game.
The first two batters of the frame failed to reach base, but Tate Ballestero and Logan Michaels singled to keep the inning alive. Ballestero advanced to third on Michaels’ single, giving sophomore Chris Newell an ideal opportunity to drive in runs.
Newell, a left-handed hitter, singled up the middle and eventually made it to third base after the ball trickled by the Duke center fielder. Ballestero and Michaels both scored.
Junior third baseman Zack Gelof doubled down the left-field line to score Newell, but the hit wasn’t without controversy. The ball appeared to move past third base in foul territory, but the third-base umpire ruled the ball fair, which led to the RBI double.
“It was pretty tough to say,” Gelof said of the call. “I thought it could’ve gone both ways. Obviously, I’m thinking it’s fair. It’s tough because it was going left, but I think it by the time it crossed the bag, it was over the bag.”
Questionable call aside, the hit counted, and UVa took full advantage. Cotier atoned for his early error with an RBI single to right-center field to plate Gelof and give Virginia a 4-1 lead after two innings.
“The second inning, the four runs with two outs, nobody on, was obviously the ball game for us,” O’Connor said.
Starting pitcher Mike Vasil maintained UVa’s lead. After the unearned run scored in the first, he used a double play in the fourth and a pick off in the fifth to end potential threats and keep the Blue Devils at one run.
Duke finally tallied earned runs off Vasil in the sixth inning. After a leadoff single, junior outfielder RJ Shreck smacked a ball toward the scoreboard in right-center field and over the fence to pull the Blue Devils within one run.
Vasil finished the game tossing six innings, allowing five hits, three runs and two walks. He struck out six and improved to 6-3 this season.
“He’s a dog,” Gelof said. “Even if he doesn’t have his best stuff, you just know that he’s gonna throw strikes, put the ball in play, we’re gonna make plays.”
The Blue Devils came close to tying the game in the seventh against UVa junior left-hander Brandon Neeck. They put runners on first and third with one out after a throwing error from Neeck.
Duke junior Ethan Murray, a Crozet native who played his high school baseball at The Miller School, ripped a ball to first base. Senior Devin Ortiz caught the line drive for an out and stepped on first base before the runner was able to scamper back to the bag. Ortiz’ quick reflexes led to an inning-ending double play.
“It’s a game of inches, right?” O’Connor said. “Everybody says that about the game of baseball, and he just happened to be in the right spot. It’s pretty rare to see that happen, but he ended up being in the right spot and it fortunately got us out of a big jam.”
Virginia also put runners on first and third in the seventh, but failed to plate any runs and led 4-3 after seven frames.
After Neeck recorded a strikeout to open the eighth, Virginia handed the ball to graduate student closer Stephen Schoch. The fiery right-hander picked up a five-out save, his seventh save of the season, to give the Cavaliers a series win.
It’s the first time this spring the Cavaliers have clinched a series after two games.
“We won the past two games, but we haven’t won tomorrow’s game yet so we have to stay locked in and be ready for that,” Schoch said.
UVa will go for its first series sweep this season Sunday afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 2 p.m.