Virginia baseball team beats Duke to clinch series

Vasil finished the game tossing six innings, allowing five hits, three runs and two walks. He struck out six and improved to 6-3 this season.

“He’s a dog,” Gelof said. “Even if he doesn’t have his best stuff, you just know that he’s gonna throw strikes, put the ball in play, we’re gonna make plays.”

The Blue Devils came close to tying the game in the seventh against UVa junior left-hander Brandon Neeck. They put runners on first and third with one out after a throwing error from Neeck.

Duke junior Ethan Murray, a Crozet native who played his high school baseball at The Miller School, ripped a ball to first base. Senior Devin Ortiz caught the line drive for an out and stepped on first base before the runner was able to scamper back to the bag. Ortiz’ quick reflexes led to an inning-ending double play.

“It’s a game of inches, right?” O’Connor said. “Everybody says that about the game of baseball, and he just happened to be in the right spot. It’s pretty rare to see that happen, but he ended up being in the right spot and it fortunately got us out of a big jam.”

Virginia also put runners on first and third in the seventh, but failed to plate any runs and led 4-3 after seven frames.