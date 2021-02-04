Virginia baseball team announces 2021 schedule

After a short trip to Liberty on March 23, UVa hosts Miami the following weekend. Virginia plays George Washington for a second time on March 30, this time traveling to Washington, D.C to face the Colonials.

The month of April begins with a road trip to Georgia Tech. UVa follows the series with the Yellow Jackets with a home game against William & Mary and a road series against Clemson. In-state opponents Old Dominion, VCU and Liberty all make appearances on UVa’s midweek schedule in April. Louisville, Duke and Virginia Tech join Georgia Tech as UVa’s ACC opponents for the month.

The three-game road series with the Hokies begins at the end of April and bleeds into May. UVa hosts VCU on May 4 after facing the Hokies. Games against Wake Forest and Boston College wrap up Virginia’s regular-season schedule. The ACC Tournament is slated to begin on May 25.

As with all collegiate sports currently in action, the schedule requires flexibility. It’s likely that some scheduling adjustments will be needed as teams try to navigate spring schedules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When UVa is able to safely compete, it’s expected to be among the best teams in the country. Baseball America lists Virginia as the No. 5 team in the nation to open the season.

