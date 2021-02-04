Virginia baseball team announces 2021 schedule

The Virginia baseball team's journey to Omaha starts two weeks from Friday.
The Wahoos announced their 2021 schedule Thursday afternoon, revealing that they’ll open their season against Connecticut on Feb. 19. Virginia hosts UConn at Disharoon Park for a three-game series to start its season, marking the first time that the Cavaliers have opened their season at home since 2009.
The 50-game season this spring features predominantly conference games, with UVa playing 36 ACC contests. Of the team’s 50 games, 29 will occur at Disharoon Park.
ACC play starts after just four nonconference games, which gives the Cavaliers little time to prepare for a challenging ACC schedule. UVa is slated to face every ACC team except N.C. State during the regular season.
After the series with UConn and a Tuesday game with VMI, UVa travels to Chapel Hill for a three-game road series with North Carolina to close the month of February.
A midweek game with George Washington is followed by another ACC road series, this time at Florida State.
Richmond visits Charlottesville on March 10 to kick off an eight-game homestand. The other seven home games come from a three-game series with Notre Dame, a midweek game with Towson and a three-game series with Pittsburgh.
After a short trip to Liberty on March 23, UVa hosts Miami the following weekend. Virginia plays George Washington for a second time on March 30, this time traveling to Washington, D.C to face the Colonials.
The month of April begins with a road trip to Georgia Tech. UVa follows the series with the Yellow Jackets with a home game against William & Mary and a road series against Clemson. In-state opponents Old Dominion, VCU and Liberty all make appearances on UVa’s midweek schedule in April. Louisville, Duke and Virginia Tech join Georgia Tech as UVa’s ACC opponents for the month.
The three-game road series with the Hokies begins at the end of April and bleeds into May. UVa hosts VCU on May 4 after facing the Hokies. Games against Wake Forest and Boston College wrap up Virginia’s regular-season schedule. The ACC Tournament is slated to begin on May 25.
As with all collegiate sports currently in action, the schedule requires flexibility. It’s likely that some scheduling adjustments will be needed as teams try to navigate spring schedules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
When UVa is able to safely compete, it’s expected to be among the best teams in the country. Baseball America lists Virginia as the No. 5 team in the nation to open the season.